IT plays a significant role when an employee starts at a new company—and when they leave.

As employees part ways to pursue new opportunities, retire, or due to layoffs, IT teams must do their part to protect sensitive data and shut off access.

A clean departure. A solid offboarding process doesn’t only ensure employees leave on a positive note. Shane Barney, CISO at Keeper Security, told IT Brew it can also help prevent departing employees from becoming insider threats by stopping any unauthorized access to systems and accounts. A November Augmentt report found that 44% of former employees could still log into their company systems post-departure.

“That gives them opportunities to do things that they shouldn’t,” Barney said. “It also gives them an opportunity to offboard information that you may not want them to have.”

A proper offboarding can prevent departing employees using their formal title while sending correspondence to colleagues, organizations, or even the media, Barney added: “It becomes a PR nightmare for the company or organization.” More than one-third (37%) of former employees still received company emails, meeting invites, Microsoft Teams alerts, or shared-file updates, according to Augmentt.

Dave Lewis, global advisory CISO at 1Password, said a good offboarding process also can save an organization money by allowing them to cancel subscription services associated with a former employee: “It’s one of those things that it’s not just removing people’s access, but there is actually a cost involved.”

First moves. Lewis told IT Brew that organizations should largely make offboarding an automated process. This can help avoid missing crucial steps in the event a key IT stakeholder takes time off while an employee is leaving.

However, this requires having a defined, repeatable process. “First you have to gather what your requirements are for protecting your organization, then build out the process, then have the conversation with the vendor and have them provide you that level of automation,” Lewis said.

Part of that process includes looking at the full scope of a departing employee’s credentials and access, Lewis said, adding that this also applies to non-human identities such as AI agents.

“They have access to various different types of systems, and you have to really treat them in the same way, because I see too many organizations that are actually deploying these AI agents and giving them all sorts of access that honestly, you would never give a human operator,” he said.

Barney said that, after access is revoked, monitoring and alerts should be put in place to notify an organization of suspicious activity in subsequent days.

“In other words, you shouldn’t see any attempted logins with that account,” Barney said. “If you start seeing attempts being done, then something’s wrong, especially if they’re successful.”

IT pros might also want to consider routing the departed employees’ emails to another person or a shared inbox as part of the automated offboarding process, Lewis said: “You want to be able to have that capacity to have that as part of the steps you’re going through when you’re automating these things.”

Collecting company assets. Another crucial step in offboarding an employee is retrieving company-owned equipment. For in-person employees, the process tends to be very easy, according to Barney. But for companies with a remote workforce, IT may need to educate employees about how to send back equipment, and provide them with the means to do so.

“You just have to have that process,” Barney said. “And then more importantly, you have to have a system internally that tracks all that, meaning, you have to already have asset tagging (assigning a device to a unique identifier) in place.”

Things to remember. Barney told IT Brew IT pros should avoid treating offboard as a “checklist.”

“It’s really an identity life-cycling problem that needs to be resolved,” Barney said. “In other words, you’ve granted this person access to your environment via some sort of an identity function, and now you have to life-cycle that out.”

Lewis added IT pros should treat offboarding with a high level of empathy.

“They’re going through one of the worst days of their career,” Lewis said. “You need to treat them like humans. You have to be sure that you’re bringing humanity into the conversation.”