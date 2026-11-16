In basketball, a good pass can make or break an entire game. In IT, the stakes are just as high: a well-executed handoff can determine a project’s future success once a key stakeholder leaves the team.

Let’s say your time at an employer is coming to an end. That means your current IT project will need a new owner. How you set that person up for success can determine whether they sink or swim, according to AppDirect CTO Andy Sen.

A bad handover can cause the loss of internal processes and project expectations, Sen said, “which could create escalations in the future.” He added it can also lead to a poor understanding of external commitments and relationships with third-party vendors.

“That causes a lot of problems in terms of ongoing projects because there are external people who have different expectations that you don’t know about,” he said.

Information sharing. What kind of information should be relayed to new team members as you’re leaving? Mike Wehrs, COO at telecommunications company TieTechnology, told IT Brew the focus should go beyond just sharing files and explanations around how things work.

“That’s really only 20% of what you’re trying to get,” Wehrs said. “What you’re really trying to make sure you’re transitioning to somebody else is institutional knowledge. What is unique to that particular company that you’re in? What’s the decision-making rationale that they’ve got?”

Sen said companies can learn more about that decision-making rationale directly from meeting notes and the departing employees themselves: “We used to ask the person who’s leaving, ‘Tell us about the project. What do you think that’s interesting?’ and record all of that.”

Key relationships are also important to highlight. Wehrs said companies want to make sure they introduce the following groups of people to the person inheriting the project:

Decision-makers

Internal and external technical experts they can tap for information (e.g., industry standard groups or relevant trade associations)

Vendors

Customers

Operational judgement, or knowing when to make a decision on your own versus consulting with other stakeholders, is another critical talking point. “It’s handing off all of that stuff that is oftentimes forgotten and not part of it,” Wehrs said.

Crunch time. When a person announces they are leaving, every day is “vital,” according to Sen. Preparation around the transition needs to begin swiftly.

“I’d encourage [the person leaving] to stay a couple more weeks,” Sen said. “And at that point, I immediately would look at who’s going to be the replacement, and have them shadow this person.”

During this period, facilitating introductions between the successor and relevant stakeholders in the organization, and making sure documentation of a project is solid, is crucial. Sen recommended that companies leverage AI tools for the latter.

“You want all possible documentation about a project, not just written down, but slurped into whatever kind of LLM or agent that you’re building,” Sen said. “That way, when it’s transition time, it’s great because you now have an agent you can actually communicate with and ask questions about the project.”

Tips for success. There’s only a short window of time to pull off traditional handovers, said Wehrs, who notes that this can be as limited as two weeks. The first week, he said, should be focused around the transfer of information, assets, and inventory.

“Hand over all the materials. Let them watch over your shoulder. Let them listen to you do it,” Wehrs said. “Let them watch everything that you’re doing, and demonstrate, demonstrate, demonstrate.”

Week two should focus on observing the team member who is taking over and providing critiques as needed to ensure they can succeed in the role.

“If you don’t do that, it’s very hard for the person to know that they can actually do the job, and you’ve now disappeared,” Wehrs said. “Make them do the job on week two. They shouldn’t be passive.”