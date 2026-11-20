The Brooklyn Paramount is no ordinary music venue—and neither is the network infrastructure supporting it.

The concert hub, which also served as “America’s first movie theater built for sound,” opened its doors in 1928 and hosted artists like Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald. After a 34-year-stint, it was converted into a sports venue and gym, only to be revived as a home for live music in 2024.

Pics or it didn’t happen. A new generation of concertgoers demands wireless access, which makes reliable wi-fi a necessity. During a Nov. 11 media event hosted at the historic theater, Jon Glickstein, SVP of enterprise partnerships at Live Nation Entertainment (the Brooklyn Paramount is a Live Nation-owned venue), told the audience that technology serves as the foundation of the fan experience: It helps enable ticket scanning, merchandise and concession purchases, and fans taking (and sending) photos and video during a show.

“The needs of our organization to meet the needs of the fans where they’re at and…to make it a seamless and more enjoyable experience has only placed greater reliance and importance on technology,” Glickstein said.

In an interview, Glickstein told IT Brew that Cisco has been a “go-to partner for network infrastructure for venues,” making it the obvious choice for enabling connectivity in the Brooklyn Paramount. Cisco has been an official technology partner of Live Nation since 2016, supporting both indoor and outdoor music events: “A partner like Cisco knows what we need in each of those environments and creates a technology to match that.”

If these walls could talk. The Brooklyn Paramount has some years under its belt, a key differentiating factor from other venues Cisco has supported, according to Cisco Wireless Distinguished Engineer Matt Swartz.

“They have to do weird things, like they have to X-ray the wall to make sure that they’re not going to hit something,” Swartz said. “It’s a little more labor-intensive and complicated.”

The location of cables is also critical because they need to run back to a central wiring closet, said Rob Neumann, director of global sponsorship marketing and technology at Cisco.

“Everything has to flow through, and unless you know exactly that route or the conduit that flows through the walls, it’s extremely challenging in older buildings,” he said.

Brianna Monsanto

Tarek N. Saadawi, professor at the City College of New York, added that the walls of older buildings can interfere with connectivity: “The type of material, the type of stone, the type of metal used can prevent easily the electromagnetic waves, which is the signal of the wi-fi signal, to penetrate that easily.”

Aesthetically pleasing. Preserving the Brooklyn Paramount’s distinct look and architecture was another important consideration for a technology partner to take into account, said Glickstein. The historic concert hub is best known for its elegant baroque flair.

Live Nation

“You walk in that main floor and you look up on the ceiling. It’s something special,” Glickstein said. “It’s something unique, and so we need a partner that approaches technology implementation in a way that…helps us maintain the unique character of those venues.”

For Cisco, that meant tapping a third-party vendor to make custom-colored covers for access points that could blend seamlessly throughout the venue.

“In the theater section, once the lights go down, you can’t see the access points at all,” Swartz said, adding that Cisco was also intentional about these access points’ placement.

Brianna Monsanto

“You’re like, ‘Okay, can I put it there? No. All right. What about there?’” Swartz said. “You can work through it and you can use a different antenna or a directional versus a non-directional. We have so many different options, but you just have to think about what you have to work with, and then design it to work within those constraints.”

But wait, there’s more! A frictionless network experience for attendees was also a priority for the venue, which can house about 2,700 guests at a time. For this reason, OpenRoaming, which allows users to automatically connect to a wi-fi network without needing to enter in log-in credentials, is enabled.

“What we want is for you to not notice that everything just works,” Swartz said. “That’s the key.”

Ben White, director at UK-based managed wi-fi company AirGen, told IT Brew that OpenRoaming can not only be a convenient option for venue attendees, but a more secure one compared to traditional public wi-fi.

“It enforces a certain level of encryption, WPA2 or WPA3, so enterprise-level encryption, which is a bonus,” White said. “It forces venues to use that level.”

While White hasn’t necessarily seen other venues and stadiums enable OpenRoaming as yet, he believes adoption of the framework will continue: “It’s going to take a while to fully adopt, but it is the way forward.”

Encore! Glickstein told IT Brew a stable connection within the Brooklyn Paramount has been impactful, helping to provide a good experience for both concert goers and staffers alike.

“When a fan is coming through the door, they’re scanning the ticket or they’re going to the merch line or concessions line and tapping their phone to pay. That all just works,” Glickstein said. “When our venue operations teams come to the door to have to do their job on a day-to-day basis, the connectivity works. The observability works. It’s just there and it works.”