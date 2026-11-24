In the 1995 film Johnny Mnemonic, the future is polluted and violent, and the only way to transmit extremely sensitive data is by head.

During a particularly tough mission, data courier Johnny (played by Keanu Reeves) must force 320 gigabytes into a storage device in his brain that’s designed to hold just 160 GB. “Do not exceed capacity,” warns Johnny’s computer. Oops.

The idea of 320 gigabytes as an astounding amount of storage might make today’s IT pro, used to handling whole terabytes on small drives, do a spit-take.

“I was literally sitting there with my cup of tea in the evening [watching the movie], and I almost spat it out,” Martin Christien, senior director of hardware engineering at data storage company iodyne, said. “I have 20 times that on a micro SD card.”

While Christien currently works on high-speed encrypted storage devices, the hardware engineer spent many years working across film production and data workflows, including as a digital imaging technician responsible for managing and protecting production footage.

But the movie isn’t exactly off the mne-mark. Though we’re not exactly dialing phone numbers in data gloves today (as Johnny does, while wearing a pair of VR goggles that look like a low-fi version of the Apple Vision Pro), the film’s visions of data transfer, storage limits, and security concerns still appear in today’s world More Stories IT Operations Tips for more secure software and data vendor agreements IT Budgeting IT Budgeting for 2027 Webinar Deploying AI Agents at Enterprise Scale

Secure the transfer. In the film, Johnny receives a brain upload that he cannot read without decryption codes. To unlock the message, the upload’s intended recipient must have a random three-image code faxed by the sender.

Fax machines aside, Christien sees those same data-protection basics applying today. A company sending sensitive data in 2026, he said, will need to keep it encrypted until authorization occurs. A passkey—protected on a device and unlocked via fingerprint or other biometric—allows the system to access the encryption key.

Both methods separate the credential from the protected data. “It’s literally what they’re doing in the movie, just in a hilarious, you know, ’90s cyberpunk way,” Christien said.

Pushing to the limits. While Johnny’s gigabyte limit might seem hopelessly antiquated today, Christien sees people always pushing their capacity limits, even when restrictions reach the terabyte level. Even with so much data at their disposal, today’s pros still find themselves improvising and bootstrapping—such as bolting on an additional terabyte, perhaps, Christien said—and often leaving drives on the shelf.

This bootstrapping can lead to issues if drives become obsolete, malfunction, or scattered too haphazardly across a network.

Christien refers to this scattered storage phenomenon as “Schrödinger’s drive.” The data may be intact or it may be corrupted; you won’t know until you plug it in, and that situation leads to a risky backup strategy.

“It’s a drive that’s both alive and dead in your mind,” Christien said.

Not your typical carry-on. About a decade or so after the release of the movie, Christien, then a film production pro and digital imaging technician, found himself on an airplane holding a coffee-maker-size drive in his lap. The production company, he said, trusted him to hand-carry the footage to prevent it from being leaked or damaged.

He didn’t have to sacrifice his brain—just leg room—but he still acted as a human courier, trusted to handle important information.

Christien sees the feeling of distrust permeating the 1995 film as still existing today: People are wary of data they can’t see or control. “If I have it, I trust it,” he said, adding that the movie takes this idea to the extreme: “The only thing you can trust is a human being.”

For more IT Brew movie club, check out our dives into Hackers, Sneakers, Blackhat, Skyfall, The Matrix, Jurassic Park, WarGames, Blade Runner, The Net, The Terminator, Memento, and Independence Day.