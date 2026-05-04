Changes hit fast food IT as part of April C-suite shuffle

Would you like AI with that?

A fast food giant took on a new CIO and a food distributor moved on from a CTO, leading the C-suite revolving door for April.

Mustafa Husain is the new McDonald’s CIO

McDonald’s announced Mustafa Husain’s hiring as the company’s new CIO April 21. Husain will work on AI solutions, helping to make the technology part of how the fast food restaurant company operates.

Husain, who has been with the company in a variety of tech leadership roles for five-and-a-half years, takes over from outgoing CIO Valerie Ashbaugh. Prior to his time at McDonald’s, Husain spent more than eight years at Amazon, capping his time at the retailer as senior manager of product management.

Food distributor Sysco says goodbye to CIDO

In a pivot, Tom Peck left his position as chief information and digital officer (CIDO) at Sysco, the wholesale food distributor, for a role as chief digital and information officer for building materials provider CRH.

Peck resigned from his position, effective April 10, after over five years at Sysco. It was the latest executive position for Peck, whose experience includes 25 years of CIO and CIDO positions at NBC Universal, MGM, Levi Strauss, AECOM, and Ingram Micro.

Navin Advani, an 11-year Sysco vet, is taking over for Peck as interim CIDO.

Humana brings on new CTO Bobby Mukundan

Insurance provider Humana has a new CTO, Bobby Mukundan, plucking the executive from IT services company Accenture.

Mukundan’s three-plus decades of IT experience include 11 years with CitiBank as CTO, four years at JP Morgan, also as CTO, and around three-and-a-half years at CVS as SVP, CIO enterprise technology services. In a post on LinkedIn announcing the appointment, Humana said that Mukundan will take a leadership role in the company’s IT development and “will be instrumental in the development and execution of Humana’s enterprise technology strategy, partnering with teams across the business to drive innovation, simplicity, and scalability in everything we build.”

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