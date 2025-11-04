How IT pros can remain one step ahead of tech layoffs

Brianna Monsanto is a reporter for IT Brew who covers news about cybersecurity, cloud computing, and strategic IT decisions made at different companies.

If you’re a US worker, it’s possibly the most wonderful nerve-racking time of the year.

Corporate America is actively slimming down its workforce, leaving many IT pros wondering how they can prepare for layoffs.

In October, Amazon announced it planned to cut its workforce by 14,000 roles. Other tech companies that have pared back workers over the past several months include Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, Salesforce, Dropbox, and a variety of startups.

Wolfgang Bauriedel, a senior partner at organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry, told IT Brew that employees are anxious about their job security—and rightfully so, as investors continue to assess companies’ ability to integrate AI and debloat their businesses.

“When I talk to CEOs in the sectors, they have strong mandates to reduce the overall workforce,” Bauriedel said, recalling a conversation with one life sciences company CEO who said they planned to downsize their 55,000-strong organization by 35,000 positions in the next 3–5 years.

On the bright side. Robert Half Senior Regional Director Thomas Vick said IT professionals should remember that, despite the layoff news, a lot of IT positions are still in high demand.

“I know some of these headlines can be scary for IT professionals, but the truth is, it is still a good job market when it comes to IT-related positions,” Vick said. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) predicted in August that overall employment in computer and IT professions will grow faster than all other occupations between 2024 and 2034.

Preparing for the worst. While BLS data forecasts a positive outlook for IT professionals, there are still actions they may take if they wish to prepare for the unexpected. Bauriedel said your typical IT pro can start by remaining open to using AI in their role to be more productive, along with keeping their skillset up-to-date.

“We see a lot of anxiety from people...they say, ‘Oh, AI is bad. It’s going to be bad for me. I don’t even want to engage in it,’” Bauriedel said. “But putting the head in the sand around it is a almost definitive way to jeopardize yourself in a role.”

Bauriedel added that now is a good time for employees to up their networking game and to consider diversifying their income by embracing side hustles.

“Extrapolate six to 12 months in the future,” Bauriedel said. “If [a layoff] happens, what do I need to do now in order to be ready not to have too big [an] impact on my income streams?”

Surviving layoffs. Diana Huang, VP of technology staffing agency Prosum’s Southern California market, said it’s important for remaining workers, especially female employees, at companies that have announced layoffs to showcase their contributions within the company.

“Make sure that you’re meeting with your manager and giving them updates on the contributions that you’ve made,” Huang said. She added that employees can volunteer to take on new projects if they have the capacity to do so.

“It’s a really great opportunity to stand up and show up as a leader,” she said.

Should I stay or should I go? Employees may be wondering if now is still a good time to look for new opportunities, or if they should stay put and join the job hugging trend. Huang said it’s okay for employees to seek out a new job amid the uncertainty, while advising them to be strategic.

“If you’re my friend, I would tell you, ‘Keep your job while you’re looking for a new one,’” Huang said. “Don’t quit because we are finding that [for] extremely qualified professionals, it’s taking much longer for them to find their next role.”