How to find and stop cloud-bill ‘creep’

A decade or two ago, a cloud bill was straightforward. You bought a virtual CPU for 10 cents per hour, then, maybe you’d pay for storage and data-transfer services. You downloaded your monthly bill as a PDF for accounts payable to handle and went about your day.

But for all the major cloud services, the cloud menu has radically expanded in recent years, with infrastructure offerings like data analytics, workflow automation, managed Kubernetes, container orchestration, content delivery networks, and not to mention ways to build AI applications. Just to make things more complicated, many cloud services have introduced granular pricing options.

Before you know it, your organization is running a dizzying array of cloud services, all of them powering a cloud bill that’s quickly gone from PDF to WTF.

Garrett Wiesenberg, VP of solutions consulting at managed services provider Corsica Technologies, sees many organizations take a “lift and shift” on-prem approach when moving to the cloud. This can set up an organization for outsize cloud bills from the outset.

“They take a fixed cost on-prem and move it into a variable cost in the cloud, and then they get a huge bill at the end of the day because they didn’t take a look at their underlying architecture, and figure out ‘how do we optimize this for cloud spend?’” Wiesenberg said.

A slow build. While it’s easy to imagine unexpected cloud costs caused by one developer who left an AI tool running over the weekend, high bills are often a collection of accumulated, unchecked resources.

For example, Matt Biringer, co-founder and CEO at FinOps automation platform North.cloud, has seen plenty of “zombie infrastructure”: cloud resources unused and left on.

If cloud servers are still supporting old test environments and axed business units, IT pros could end up paying for compute they’re not using. Pulling from backups also leads to data-retrieval charges. Depending on the industry, organizations may also have data-retention policies that demand keeping data way beyond the point where it’s useful.

Cloud spending can also increase even when a business does not grow. A team might request a high performance 32-core CPU cloud instance because they’re concerned about performance, even though applications only need a fraction of that capacity, said Nishanth Sirikonda, cloud solutions architect at FirstDay Foundation (which provides technology services to nonprofit organizations).

Also, employees may just want to try the latest service—pulling out their corporate credit card to do so. That experimentation, however, can lead to a hidden R&D playground or sandbox environment running up scary costs, according to Dave Shanker, co-founder and managing partner of STS Consulting Group.

“If it’s a startup, a thousand-dollar bill could break that startup. Small business: a $10,000 bill can break that,” Shanker said.

A main recommendation: attribution. If a company is spending $50,000 on, say, Google Cloud Platform or Microsoft Azure, you want to know which business units’ cloud infrastructure is deployed in that environment, and if those units are generating revenue. Shanker recommends companies take inventory of their cloud spend and associate the cost with specific business lines—and have someone who can answer for any shift in an agreed-upon baseline.

The major cloud platforms monitor usage according to specified budgets and predetermined pricing calculations. CIOs and CTOs can create a reporting structure, and then assign business-unit owners to watch the cloud spending on specific teams, according to Shanker—and that may include auditing those corporate cards, too.

“If it goes past whatever levels we set, or which forecasted to go past those levels. You need to have a justification in the next call, the next meeting, on why that’s happening,” Shanker said.

Under the right circumstances, where there’s little risk of large-scale breaks, IT teams could consider shutting off a cloud service and seeing if anyone notices. (Shanker recalled a recent experience finding a content delivery network that no one could account for; the client canceled the contract 45 days later.)

The Flexera 2026 State of the Cloud survey, which interviewed 753 global tech pros, found that 43% of respondents cited “assessing on-premises vs. cloud costs” as a challenge when migrating workloads to the cloud; just under 4 in 10 respondents admitted to problems “optimizing costs post-migration.”

Other strategies. One major problem for companies can be a lack of retention policy or defined data architecture. Not all data necessarily belongs in the high-tier, more readily available storage option; for instance, Wiesenberg has helped companies cut costs by placing older logs into cheaper, archived tiers.

In a similar case, snapshots from a data migration could remain in cloud storage for months or even a year, Sirikonda said, leading to unnecessary storage costs. IT teams should define an established cleanup process, he added, to ensure cloud servers are wound down after a test project ends.

AI add on. Flexera’s survey also found that 45% of respondents “extensively” use GenAI public cloud services.

Because Wiesenberg sees AI moving increasingly to a consumption-based model, adding one more service to an already complicated bill, he advises organizations to focus on having their data in shape so it can be plugged into any model.

“All those platforms could change dramatically overnight, and you have no idea what’s going to happen tomorrow.”