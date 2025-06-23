Google announces expansion to company buyout for US employees

Google says the buyout program is now stretching to central engineering, knowledge and information, and research teams, among others.

If US-based Googlers want to say goodbye to their “innies,” the company is offering buyouts to more teams.

Google spokesperson Courtenay Mencini told IT Brew that the company teams are offering the buyout program with severance for employees based in the US, “who many want to leave the company, whether for professional or personal reasons.”

“Earlier this year, some of our teams introduced a voluntary exit program with severance for US-based Googlers, and several more are now offering the program to support our important work ahead,” Mencini wrote.

The statement continued: “US-based employees on teams offering the voluntary program are able to apply regardless of role or level.”

Those on Google’s knowledge and information (K&I), central engineering, marketing, research and communication teams are able to part ways with the company. This follows earlier buyout announcements that affected Google’s platforms and devices, people operations, legal, and finance teams.

What they’re saying. Buyouts offered to the platforms and devices team were offered as a result of the large operating systems and hardware team’s merger last year, according to 9to5Google, and given as an option to employees that might not have been aligned with Google’s mission.

Mencini did not elaborate on the “work ahead” or respond directly to a question regarding what prompted these buyouts.

The Verge reported that Google is offering a minimum of 14 weeks’ pay with an enrollment deadline of July 1 to employees in some orgs.

Some Google teams are, according to CNBC reporting, mandating office returns to remote workers who live within 50 miles of an office to begin a hybrid work schedule and bring employees together in-person, which the company confirmed.

The outlet also shared a memo written by Google executive Nick Fox, who leads the K&I team, concerning the buyouts, which reads: “I really (really!) hope you don’t take this! We have ambitious plans and tons to get done…On the other hand, this [voluntary exit program] offers a supportive exit path for those of you who don’t feel aligned with our strategy, don’t feel energized by your work, or are having difficulty meeting the expectations of your role.”



