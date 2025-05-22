What to do when you feel stuck in your stable job

One recruitment expert tells IT Brew that professionals who feel stagnant in their career can add value by investing in their career and professional development.

If every day at work feels like Groundhog Day, you may be due for a change.

At a time where the tech job market seems turbulent and news of companywide layoffs keep making headlines, simply holding down a stable gig may feel like a privilege. However, that shouldn’t stifle a desire for change, according to Alan Stein, founder and CEO of career accelerator company Kadima Careers.

Stein told IT Brew that there are several reasons why a professional may not be advancing within their company.

“It could be budget problems [and] that they’re not promoting anybody,” Stein said. “It could be that you’re frankly not that good in the eyes of the manager, and you’re not going to move up. It could be that you haven’t been there as long as some other people.”

Beyond a lack of career growth opportunities at a company, some professionals may feel stuck in a rut at work because they want more out of their jobs. Jason Rader, VP and CISO at Insight Enterprises, recounted a time when he was head of security consulting at his organization and felt ready to tackle a new challenge of some sort.

“I’m not saying I didn’t like what I was doing, but it was just kind of been there, done that,” Rader said. “I think a lot of people reach that point.”

Whatever the reasoning, Stein said it’s up to the professional themselves to do something about it.

“Pretty much no one is going to care more about your career than you,” Stein said. “So, if you don’t proactively take ownership of it, then you’re at the whim of what other people decide.”

Level up. Kelly Doyle, managing director at Heller Search Associates, told IT Brew that professionals who feel stagnant in their roles can start by investing in themselves and their career.

“I interviewed a number of people who are taking an AI course or a cyber course,” Doyle said. “So, I think those are great ways to upskill and enhance someone’s current performance, but also just round out your skill set for now or for later.”

She added that staffers may also find it useful to join professional organizations, attend industry conferences, and engage in other networking activities.

Stein said professionals can try to find a mentor within their workplace and build connections with peers to find value in their organizations.

“Just talk to them. Seek advice. Build relationships,” Stein said. “It’s going to help you internally within the company and it’s going to help give you advice and guidance on your career.”

Closed mouths don’t get fed. If moving on up is the goal, Stein said professionals can just start a dialogue with leadership at their organizations to pinpoint how they can grow their career at the organization.

“I would say, ‘I’m really ambitious. I’d like to grow my career here. I would love to get promoted, and I’d love your feedback on what I can do to get there,’ and see what they say,” Stein said.

Even if a promotion isn’t an immediate goal, conversations with higher-ups can still be useful for employees who are seeking more out of their role. When Rader was ready for a change of pace in his career, he had a chat with Insight’s new CIO at the time about his concerns around the company’s security posture, which ultimately granted him the opportunity to serve as the organization’s virtual CISO for a year.

“A lot of people would never think that they should propose something that wasn’t proposed to them to somebody who’s at an executive level [in] the organization,” Rader said. “I think people should.”

Very mindful, very demure. Doyle told IT Brew that professionals in a rut should take a second to understand why they feel that way as it can provide some clarity on what they may ultimately need to do to feel better.

“Have you outgrown your position? Have you accomplished everything you can in that environment?...Maybe it is time to explore a new technology position elsewhere,” Doyle said.