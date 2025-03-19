Nvidia takes a stab at addressing the AI skills gap conundrum

The AI chipmaker company has previously partnered with the State of California to increase AI training opportunities.

Nvidia says it is helping to shape up Utah’s incoming workforce to secure AI-related roles.

In a blog post, Nvidia disclosed a new joint initiative with the state that will bolster educational resources about GenAI available at its universities, community colleges, and adult education programs. Universities participating in the collaboration include the University of Utah, Utah State University, and Southern Utah University.

The public–private partnership will also allow educators in the Beehive State to participate in Nvidia’s deep-learning institute university ambassador program, which would give them access to “high-quality teaching kits,” and create a “competitive advantage” for Utah’s higher education system.

Utah Commissioner of Higher Education Geoffrey Landward said in a statement that the partnership will allow students in the state to work with AI in “practical ways,” and educators to leverage “real-world industry insights” while teaching.

“This partnership will equip Utah graduates with the skills, certifications, and experience needed to excel in high-demand careers in an evolving job market full of opportunities,” Landward said.

One of many. This isn’t Nvidia’s first AI skill-bolstering rodeo. Last year, the semiconductor company launched a partnership with California to increase the availability of AI curriculum and certifications in the state. The AI chipmaker also joined forces with the University of Florida in 2020 to roll out its first AI technology center in North America.

Turning point. Laura Baldwin, president at O’Reilly Media, told IT Brew that Nvidia’s recent partnership with Utah is a “brilliant idea” because AI is no longer a “futuristic concept.” IT Brew previously reported that AI-related jobs accounted for 12% of job postings in the tech industry in 2023 and that the buzzword became a top technology priority for most executives last year.

“People are talking about the AI skills gap and to see companies embrace it has been very positive,” Baldwin said, adding that Utah’s recognition that AI needs to be embedded into their education system is also a feat.

Baldwin added that the move is a step in the right direction for equipping freshly minted graduates with more than just a theoretical knowledge of AI.

“Companies will look at people who have a basis of education in the space going forward,” she said. “I think that that’s going to be a huge win.”