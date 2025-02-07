Want extended security updates for Windows 10? It’ll cost you

Want security updates for Windows 10 after its kill date on October 14, 2025? Prepare to shell out.

Microsoft recently updated its price list for the extended security updates (ESU) program, The Register reported—that’s the program under which Windows 10 users can continue to pay for whichever security updates Microsoft chooses to push for the following three years. For the majority of users, Microsoft confirmed each device receiving continued support will cost $61 the first year, doubling annually after that.

Microsoft also clarified the program is “cumulative,” meaning users joining the program in the second or third year will be required to pay retroactively for the previous years. All told, that means users who stick around through all three years of the program will end up paying around $427 per device.

The announcement noted users can receive updates for free under a limited set of circumstances, such as “virtual machines running in Windows 365 or Azure Virtual Desktop.” Microsoft also said it would roll out continued updates to endpoints connected to Windows 365 cloud PCs with current licenses. There’s also a previously announced exception for customers in education.

Michael Cherry, the Windows analyst at IT information and advisory firm Directions on Microsoft, previously told IT Brew he didn’t think ESU was a great deal.

“You’re not getting a lot for your money,” he said. “You’re getting the security updates that Microsoft chooses to fix at their discretion, and only the security things.”

However, Cherry also noted many enterprises seeking to avoid the manpower and equipment costs of upgrading to Windows 11 machines may end up paying for ESU.

According to Windows Central, Statcounter data shows Windows 11 adoption has increased to 36.6%. That’s a peak for the operating system, but Windows 10 still has a commanding lead with months to go—a little over 60% of users have yet to upgrade, likely at least in part due to Trusted Platform Module 2.0 and other hardware requirements that limit native compatibility with older devices.