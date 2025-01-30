OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Gov

One IT pro has questions about data security.

Government workers are getting a new tool to ask questions like, “Can you explain this code snippet?” or “What is DOGE?”

In an announcement on Tuesday, Microsoft-backed OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Gov—a version of the ChatGPT Enterprise prompt tool “tailored” specifically for government users.

With the offering, the company wants policymakers to use its AI-model’s capabilities to “deliver better services to the American people.” One enterprise-risk consultant who spoke with IT Brew, however, seeks clarity on data security and how the tech will be leveraged.

“Security concerns will be heightened for a government entity, given the type and volume of sensitive information that the government harnesses—everything from data related to national security to personnel information to the movement and schedules of top government officials,” Luke Tenery, partner at consultancy StoneTurn, wrote to IT Brew.

In its announcement, OpenAI said ChatGPT Gov offers similar features to ChatGPT Enterprise, including:

Conversation sharing

GPT-4o, a model that interprets text, imagery, and mathematics

Custom GPTs

An admin console to manage user configuration, single-sign on, and the customized GPTs

Agencies may deploy the tool in their own Microsoft Azure cloud environments.

OpenAI’s Felipe Millon, who leads federal sales and go-to-market for OpenAI, told reporters this week that government employees will use the tool in a live environment “within a month.”

OpenAI’s announcement also mentioned its continuing efforts to have ChatGPT Enterprise reach FedRAMP accreditation—a program established to standardize secure cloud practices across the federal government.

The release also claimed that more than 90,000 users across more than 3,500 US federal, state, and local government agencies have sent over 18 million messages on ChatGPT, citing examples like the Air Force Research Laboratory using the ChatGPT Enterprise for “basic coding” and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania⁠ employees deploying the tool for “analyzing project requirements.”

Tenery advises companies on business risks, including how organizations use their existing and newly created data sources for AI.

“Even seemingly mundane information in the hands of a bad actor can be leveraged to achieve something greater, which the government will surely need to take into account as they consider nation-state and other malicious actors,” Tenery wrote.

In early Dec. 2024, third-party identity management provider BeyondTrust notified the US Treasury of a compromised key leading to exposed Treasury user workstations and documents.

President Biden’s administration delivered a late-hour executive order defining cybersecurity priorities like third-party software security attestations. The EO still leads to an error page, following President Trump's arrival.

“With the lack of clarity on continuity of prior executive orders concerning security by design or other strategic initiatives, it’s unclear how this technology acquisition will address prior risk and innovation needs supported by the prior administration,” Tenery wrote.