How this nonprofit is leveling the playing field for abstaining security professionals

One order of zero-proof cybersecurity networking events on the rocks, coming up!

Two years ago, such an event may have been hard to find. However, Sober in Cyber (SIC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing alcohol-free networking events to the cybersecurity community, is looking to fill that gap.

Since 2023, SIC has hosted and sponsored several alcohol-free industry networking events, from sober paint and sips to mindful breakfast gatherings. Jennifer VanAntwerp, founder of SIC, told IT Brew that the events—which often coincide with large conferences such as DEF CON and Black Hat—have attracted a wide range of attendees.

“It’s some people who are sober or alcohol-free and then some people are just doing dry January, or they’re going to be in Vegas for multiple conferences for the full week and they are worn out from all of the parties and they just want to go somewhere where they can connect with other folks,” she said.

VanAntwerp, who has been sober for more than two decades, told IT Brew that she got the idea for SIC after observing a lack of networking events in an alcohol-free environment.

“I wanted to give people an opportunity to engage in all of that networking and [build] those professional connections with zero pressure to drink,” VanAntwerp said.

Alcoholic beverages often have a prominent presence at industry networking events, with open bars, wine pairings, and whiskey tastings being some of the activities professionals may find themselves engaging in. However, VanAntwerp told us that this occurrence isn’t unique to the cybersecurity industry, and instead is a reflection of networking culture and its connection to the pastime.

“If you just look up in Google image search, ‘networking event’, the majority of the pictures that you’re going to see is people clinking their champagne glasses,” VanAntwerp said.

While not uncommon, VanAntwerp told us that the stress associated with the cybersecurity profession and other social impediments can cause professionals at these events to drink more than usual.

“If you’re having just one or two drinks at each of those stop-ins, by the end of the night, you’ve had five or six drinks, which for a lot of folks, is way more than they have normally through the week,” VanAntwerp said.

Opportunity cost. What’s at stake for individuals who may choose a night in over an industry networking event to avoid being in the presence of alcohol? Oftentimes, it’s opportunities for professional development, according to VanAntwerp.

“I think there are a lot of development opportunities and referral and connection opportunities that happen at these events that if you’re not in those rooms…where those things are happening, you miss out on that potential opportunity,” she said.

Established professionals within the industry agree. Roger Grimes, a data-driven defense evangelist at the security training platform KnowBe4, who estimates that he has been in attendance at hundreds of industry conferences, told IT Brew that social relationships made at these events can lead to business relationships.

“It’s like business is done on the golf course,” Grimes said. “So, if you don’t golf, you could miss out on those social opportunities. [It’s] probably the same thing with drinking, although I think it’s certainly a little bit less.”

Kunal Agarwal, founder and CEO of California-based cybersecurity company dope.security, told us that while professionals can gain a lot during the day while attending major industry conferences, it can be slightly detrimental for those who opt out of the social networking events that follow them.

“I would say that some of the strongest relationships I’ve made in my career have been after hours,” he said.

Positive feedback. Since starting the nonprofit organization, VanAntwerp told IT Brew that the response has been nothing but positive.

“I’ve had many, many people come up to me at the events and tell me, ‘This is the only networking event that I’m going to go to at this entire conference because I knew without a doubt that at this event I would not feel pressured,’” VanAntwerp said.

She added that the real impact of the organization has been the meaningful connections attendees often walk away with.

“The reason why people come to these meetups is to make those connections and so then the engagements and the conversations that they have are just phenomenal,” VanAntwerp said. “That’s where I feel like we’ve had the most impact.”

In 2025, VanAntwerp plans to host at least one event every month at different conferences. She also hopes to create more community partnerships so that volunteers and other event organizers can host alcohol-free networking events and increase the reach of the nonprofit.

“It’s just been within the United States, but [I’m] really hoping to build up our volunteer base enough and to spread this,” she said.



