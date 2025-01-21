Open-source container system Kubernetes faces 2025 with updates and hacks

“Many will want to run GenAI across both cloud and on-premises,” one expert tells IT Brew, “and Kubernetes will bridge the gap.”

A new update to Kubernetes is aimed at targeting Dynamic Resource Allocation, an important change to the open-source container system for the next year.

“These enhancements aim to improve the flexibility and efficiency of resource allocation for workloads that require specialized hardware, such as GPUs, FPGAs, and network adapters,” Kubernetes wrote in a December blog post announcing the change. “These features are particularly useful for use-cases such as machine learning or high-performance computing applications.”

It’s well-timed. Last month, Palo Alto Unit42 researchers revealed a series of Kubernetes vulnerabilities in Microsoft Azure.

The weaknesses were misconfigured Kubernetes RBAC in the Airflow cluster, misconfigured secret handling of Azure’s internal Geneva service, and weak authentication for Geneva, according to the analysis. According to Unit42, the flaws “could allow attackers to gain persistent access as shadow administrators over the entire Airflow Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) cluster.”

For cybersecurity, it’s a good move. Kubernetes, as a major storage system, is increasing in utility as IT teams and other tech professionals are moving toward more data center and AI technologies. In order to keep that information safe, they’ll need a secure platform.

Steve Fenton, director of developer relations at Octopus Deploy, told IT Brew that part of the issue is due to the need for IT teams to maintain best practices—like cybersecurity hygiene—as they transition to managing their information.

“As organizations shift to platform-as-a-service, Kubernetes, and serverless offerings, they often lose good practices along the way,” Fenton said. “The solid constant delivery pipelines they created for traditional self-hosted and IaaS environments had solid practices that should be transferred to new environments.”

IT Brew talked to security experts who were generally bullish on the potential for the open source platform in cybersecurity in 2025 and beyond. Ratan Tipirneni, president and CEO of Tigera, told IT Brew that the container system is likely to be leaned on as organizations shift their focus to generative AI as a way of managing data center needs.

“In many GenAI applications, enterprises will use RAG with proprietary data, which will often be confidential and sensitive,” Tipirneni said. “To address concerns around data security, privacy, and integrity, some will deploy GenAI in their local data center, but many will want to run GenAI across both cloud and on-premises, and Kubernetes will bridge the gap.”