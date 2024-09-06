Internet routing security target of latest ONCD directive

If you make sure you’re connected, the writing’s on the wall—and the White House is aiming to ensure there are no stumbles or falls.

The Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) released its Roadmap to Enhancing Internet Routing Security on September 3. Security vulnerabilities related to Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) traffic diversion are of concern; according to the report there is “growing evidence of sophisticated attacks that purposefully manipulate BGP to subvert other foundational protocols.”

“We aim for this roadmap to mitigate a longstanding vulnerability and lead to a more secure internet that is vital to our national security and the economic prosperity of all Americans,” White House National Cyber Director Harry Coker, Jr. said in a statement.

See through you. Put together in a partnership between the office, other federal partners, and private sector experts and stakeholders, the ONCD report recommends that network operators focus on risk planning, monitoring, and contracting requirements. The office also calls for publication of Route Origin Authorizations (ROA) in the Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI).

“Operators should use their risk-based cybersecurity risk management plan to prioritize the publication of ROAs for address prefixes they assess as high-value or high-risk first,” cautions the report.

Network service providers are asked to take further steps—deploying Route Origin Validation (ROV) filtering, enabling “their clients to create ROAs,” and disclosing best security practices. The report also recommends that the federal government take actions relating to contracts, grants, and reporting.

Light that is reflected. Report working group co-chair Ari Schwartz, coordinator at the Center for Cybersecurity Policy and Law, said in comment provided to IT Brew in an email via PR rep Connor Farry that the report “marks just the beginning of a comprehensive and collaborative effort to secure our internet’s core ecosystem.”

“We must continue to work across sectors to upgrade the infrastructure and address the evolving challenges in internet security and protect the integrity of our global networks,” Schwartz added.