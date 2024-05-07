Moroccan labor union proposes bill for AI regulation

The General Union of Moroccan Workers (UGTM) is hoping to regulate AI in the North African country, and presented a bill in the Moroccan House of Councillors on April 24.

Power point. On behalf of the parliamentary opposition group, Hanaa Benkhair submitted the bill, which proposes that Morocco establish an AI institution that would oversee the use of the tech. According to Morocco World News, the “National Agency for Artificial Intelligence would be responsible for implementing, monitoring, and updating a national AI strategy in line with global developments in the field.”

In the bill, the group expressed concern over the misuse of AI, including “negative aspects and illegal uses,” Morocco World News reported, such as “launching cyberattacks, creating deepfake videos, or even spreading misinformation and hate speech,” according to MSN, echoing a recurring warning from AI experts around the globe.

Ready or not. When it comes to AI readiness, Morocco ranked 12th in the Middle East and North Africa and 88th globally, according to a 2023 report from Oxford Insights. This month, the Moroccan city of Marrakesh will host Gitex Africa, the largest tech and startup show in Africa. The country is also home to AI startups like DeepLeaf, which focuses on sustainable farming; Palm, which helps companies manage talent; and Atlan Space, which uses AI to guide drones that collect data and scan areas for “environmental crimes” like “illegal fishing, poaching, or deforestation,” according to CNN.