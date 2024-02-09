AI is being used to help developers avoid DDOS attacks, other red flags

Getting rid of red flags and catastrophic events in your code? There’s a platform for that.

AI startup p0 aims to help developers find and eliminate events in their code that would normally cause platform crashes and other major issues. Founded by Kunal Agarwal and Prakash Sanker in 2022, p0 uses generative AI to identify security issues in code, managing everything from speed and timeout issues to validation failures and data integrity issues.

Cha-ching. Users can access and use p0 for free on the cloud or with a local setup; the startup also offers enterprises a paid version. Having just come out of stealth, p0 recently announced it raised $6.5 million from lead investor Lightspeed Venture Partners, as well as Alchemy Ventures.

What’s in a name? The company’s name, p0, is a reference to a nuclear-level event known as a priority 0. Priority 0, or p0, events are high priority issues or tasks that need to be addressed immediately. In other words, these are usually emergencies, like outages.

How does it work? p0—which offers users and enterprises fully managed p0 cloud or self-hosted options—is powered by LLMs that understand systems just by analyzing the code. Developers can log in with GitHub and connect their Git code repositories to the platform. From there, they’ll run code scans with one click. The scans help teams identify broken access control, insecure design, injection attacks, cryptographic and authentication failures, potential denial-of-service attack vectors, and more.