The top three things we’re looking for at this year’s CES

CES, the world’s biggest tech trade show, is next week, and IT Brew will be on the ground in Las Vegas reporting live.

You can expect to hear from vendors, experts, companies both big and small, and much more.

Here are the three trends we’re most looking forward to at this year’s event.

I spy more AI. Last year at CES, generative AI was on everyone’s mind, but the technology hadn’t quite come into its own. This year, things are different. AI has revolutionized not only the tech industry but almost every facet of American life. We’ll be looking for the products and services best leveraging AI—as well as the ones offering more buzz than substance. The contrast between AI deployment for practicality and for profit is one that IT Brew expects will become clear at the show this year.

EV evolution. When we hit CES in January 2023, we were amazed at the explosion in vehicle technology on display in the convention center. Electric vehicles, car cybersecurity, and vehicle software integration are all on our radar as we hit the West Hall of the convention center this month.We’ll also follow up on the automotive attack threat surface and examine the dangers to your vehicle from hackers. As car computers become ubiquitous and essential to the driving experience, the importance of automotive protection is only going to increase.

Cybersecurity in the shadow of ransomware attacks. As IT Brew reported, 2023 was a big year for ransomware attacks, easily beating out 2022. With a number of vendors focused on cybersecurity and tech protection, IT Brew will have ample opportunity to discuss the rise in threats and how to manage them. We’ll have exclusive interviews from the CES floor and analysis from experts both at the show and afterward, giving you a full spectrum look at the entire threat surface.

On the ground in Las Vegas? Reach out to [email protected].