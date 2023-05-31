HP printer firmware bug fix still not swatted as company offers some users replacements

Got the printer blues? If you’re an HP customer, the answer is likely “Yes.”

Hewlett-Packard OfficeJet printers around the world are dealing with a severe problem from a firmware update that’s essentially “bricked” the devices, giving users a blue screen and “83C0000B” error code on the device’s touch screen.

BleepingComputer first reported on the story on May 20.

“Our teams are working diligently to address the blue screen error affecting a limited number of HP OfficeJet Pro 9020e printers,” HP told BleepingComputer. “We are recommending customers experiencing the error to contact our customer support team for assistance: https://support.hp.com.”

According to The Verge, HP has been telling users a solution is on the horizon for weeks; some customers were told a patch would come on May 16. Thus far no such solution has been forthcoming.

Users in the HP forums are skeptical that a fix is even possible at this point. One member wrote, “I don't [know] how you would push a new firmware on a bricked device.”

“I am afraid that we will have to wait for HP to find a solution,” another said. “But I don't see how to launch an update when no printer operating system is running.”

The company has reportedly suggested that customers with affected devices send them in for replacement. The sooner the better—users are sick of waiting.