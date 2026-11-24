Keep your digital inventory clear, concise, and understandable.

That’s the lesson IT pros and their bosses can take from the software bill of materials (SBOM), which boosts internal system transparency.

Dominick Profico, CTO at Bridgenext, described the SBOM as a blueprint for understanding how software is deployed and implemented within the organizational tech stack. In manufacturing, he told IT Brew, a bill of materials is essential to building products; in software, it serves the same ingredient-list purpose, while also providing an understanding of external components necessary for a build.

“It’s not necessarily the components that you built yourself, but it is all the dependencies: your open-source libraries, your third-party providers, your underlying systems and resources that you’re bringing into it and bringing to bear,” Profico said. “As you are building this thing out, it acts like an inventory.”

Another way to put it is that an SBOM is the composition of software produced by an organization’s software supply chain, said Glenn Weinstein, CEO of Cloudsmith.

Use cases. SBOM utility is self-evident for IT pros, who need to know what they’re working with. But it’s also a concern for procurement and legal teams, as well as executives, all of whom have an interest in knowing how the sausage is made—and how to pay for it.

Organizations including the NSA have recommended the use of SBOMs. Some companies have debuted tools to facilitate SBOM creation and keep up with evolving certification needs, Mike Lempner, Mission Lane’s VP of engineering and technology, told IT Brew in May 2024.

“You’ve got to keep up with those dependencies and know what version they’re on and know if there’s different vulnerabilities with any one of them,” Lempner said. “A lot of those are constantly being updated, and we don’t want to spend a ton of time as an engineering team just updating to a new version and retesting it.”

Covering contractual elements like licensing, libraries, and component distribution are all useful items of information to have. AI’s impact on data also needs to be accounted for, Profico said.

“The data product owners…are refining these terms to account for the advances in AI in terms of what is allowed to be put through an AI tool and what is not,” Profico said. “For legal and procurement, the SBOM provides that transparency to know what is in there, what isn’t in there.”

Creation station. In order to ensure neutrality, Weinstein told IT Brew, the SBOM should be created independently of the software designers and developers. Using specific tooling to create SBOMs, as is increasingly the norm, allows for a stronger chain of custody and adds to trust.

Compliance with regulations and rigorous processes will lead to more visibility into dangers and a sense of relative threats, Weinstein added, as well as compliance.

“You need to know if you’re impacted by a vulnerability, you need to know what software licenses are in use, so that you can attest to your own customers and other stakeholders that you have control over your processes,” Weinstein said. “That’s not abstract at all. That’s a very real-life concern.”