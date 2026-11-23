The forecast for neoclouds has started to look decidedly…cloudy.

Many of the rentable GPU businesses that sprang up to fill a seemingly bottomless appetite for AI computing power face tanking share prices, precarious balance sheets, and recent uncertainty amid the Nvidia turmoil. Prior to the Jensen Huang of it all, Gartner had already predicted that four in five neoclouds could fail or be acquired by the end of the decade.

So where does that leave their customers? First off, experts said companies should be reviewing cloud supply chains and making plans for different scenarios. Ensure that workloads are portable. Don’t be afraid to ask cloud providers tough questions about their financial situations, Gartner distinguished VP Mark McDonald said. And maybe plan for more coordination among IT, finance, and legal if it comes to renegotiating contracts.

“If I was an IT leader, the first [thing] I’d need to do is assess the strength of my AI infrastructure supply chain. Who are all the different players that are providing me with AI-based compute?” McDonald said. “Then also look at how leveraged they are. What’s the likelihood that they would encounter some difficulties?”

Risky business

Gartner’s model found that AI data centers will need to produce a collective $8.5 trillion in revenue by 2030 to cover capital spending, financing costs, and a 12% return on investment. But total AI revenue in the same period is projected to be well short of that number, at $3.6 trillion. While hyperscalers have diversified revenue streams that could weather this disparity, neoclouds will be heavily exposed, Gartner authors said.

The financial data platform Credit Benchmark found that AI revenues would need to jump from $180 billion today to $3.7 trillion by 2032 to support a 10% return on investment. And the platform also said bank data shows that neoclouds have a 4.8% one-year probability of default on credit, which puts them on “the far riskier side of the spectrum,” Ryan Hoffman, product manager at Credit Benchmark, told us.

“When you’re really exposed and you’re highly leveraged to a specific business, if there’s any downside or if there’s any turning of that, that’s where it can escalate very quickly,” he said.

Contingency planning

The good news for neocloud customers is that even if any of these companies were to fail, the underlying assets aren’t going anywhere, save for the unlikely event of a Chapter 13 bankruptcy, McDonald said.

“If a neocloud is going to experience significant financial pressure, [what’s important is] the assets don’t go away. The assets may be sold or there might be a change of control, and they’ll probably be repriced,” he said. “But it’s not like other suppliers that when they go out of business, that’s it, there’s nothing.”

Hoffman said it would likely be a “typical restructuring” rather than a full-scale bankruptcy.

“I would imagine that there’s not going to be too much impact to the actual customers because the assets that they’re buying—chips or data centers—those will have underlying value,” Hoffman said.

Greg Clark, VP and field CTO for AI at IT solutions provider GDT, said an IT department’s scenario planning here should go beyond a normal business continuity plan. IT leaders might think they can simply replace any lost cloud capacity elsewhere, but that can be challenging in an environment where demand outstrips available computing power.

“That’s not a safe assumption. It’s very difficult to find capacity these days, and so I think a key thing that neocloud customers need to consider is, where would I move if I need to move, and get ahead of that, and include that in a business continuity,” Clark said.

While it can be very expensive, a business might run its most high-stakes workloads in parallel on two different providers just in case, Clark said.

McDonald suggested that companies should dig into their neocloud contracts and review the language around what happens if there’s a change of control, “relative to the quality of services, relative to pricing.”

“Then the question becomes: What’s going to happen with data and other assets, ownership assets that are being managed or run on that neocloud?” McDonald said. “How easy is it for me to get egress, and what would exit strategies look like? How much advance warning do I need to deliver?”

If neoclouds are only being used for training rather than inference, and capacity is available elsewhere, the answer is much simpler, according to Constellation Research VP and principal analyst Holger Mueller.

“Move to the next neocloud or a traditional cloud and move on,” he said in an email. “It is a nuisance, maybe some delay, but not as bad as moving an operational data store and its AI.”

Prep work

Because so much of a contingency plan has to do with contracts, Clark said IT should consider involving legal and financial teams in neocloud contingency planning. Traditional continuity planning is focused on shorter-term scenarios like outages, whereas a neocloud failure could happen over the course of weeks.

“A lot of times, business continuity planning can really sit within IT, fundamentally,” Clark said. “This is a little bit different…contracting terms, payment terms. Are we being asked to pay up front? Those are different in these scenarios.”

McDonald recommends companies “war game it a little bit” to anticipate what might happen if a neocloud fails.

“Run a couple of live-fire exercises to prepare your team to be able to switch things over as necessary, to the extent that that’s technically and contractually possible,” he said.

What to watch for

Anindo Sengupta, VP of AI, cloud native, and neocloud at multicloud platform Nutanix, said his company evaluates neoclouds based on how much value they’ve built beyond undifferentiated chips-as-a-service.

He said the “long-term strategy for neoclouds to run a sustainable business” involves “having a service catalog where they are investing in building differentiated offerings in the AI infrastructure space.”

“Clearly something you want to look at is core capability or core business strategy around creating a service portfolio that is sustainable, and also delivers value to the companies themselves from a margin perspective,” he said.

Mueller said customers should be watching whether a neocloud can fulfill its remaining performance obligations, service its debt, and build out promised new capacity.

While risks might be relatively small overall, McDonald said preparations for these outcomes can definitely pay off given the amount of flux in the space.

“It’s just an environment where some degree of planning and a degree of preparation, even though it could be seen as a remote possibility, is definitely going to be worth it, given how fast everything’s going in AI,” McDonald said.