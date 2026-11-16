In October, OpenAI researchers discovered a vulnerability in PHP that put broad swaths of the web at risk—and highlighted some key issues with open-source management.

Open source is essential for innovation, said Tenable CTO Vlad Korsunsky, and nearly every organization on the planet depends on it to one extent or another. But the actual work of maintenance is “unglamorous, even when it’s paid; especially when it’s unpaid—and it’s all on a kind of voluntary basis.”

“The single maintainer is a specific flavor of open-source project, and it’s quite common because many projects start by a person trying to solve the problem they personally have,” Korsunsky added. “They build something that solves their own problem, and then they share it with the community, and a bunch of others contribute—but nobody really plans for it to become business-critical.”

On balance. There’s a classic strip of the xkcd webcomic on open-source maintenance showing a large, unwieldy machine (labeled “all modern digital infrastructure”) held up by one precarious leg (“a project some random person in Nebraska has been thanklessly maintaining since 2003”).

It’s funny because it’s true. A Sheets Works report in October, called “The people holding up the internet,” shows that online infrastructure—much of it open-source—is held together by a loose coterie of coders, tech professionals, and hobbyists.

Open-source software maintenance is going to continue to be an important issue as AI threat detection identifies vulnerabilities that will require patching. But who’s in charge of those fixes?

Future sight. There’s hope on the horizon, said Gregory Kurtzer, founder and CEO of CIQ, as approaches to open-source maintenance become professionalized. It’s not a new idea—in 2021, for example, engineer Filippo Valsorda argued that the status quo of volunteer maintenance was unsustainable, and the PHP debacle likely will provide the necessary motivation to change things.

“This is a demonstration of all of the people that have been doing open source—we created something of value, we value that these companies are relying on it,” Kurtzer said. “We now have professional IT, we now have products, and we have organizations that absolutely require what it is that open source is providing.”

Despite that more professional approach, maintenance continues to be an issue, and solutions vary. Organizations like the Open Source Security Foundation offer paths forward by presenting governance frameworks, said Phil Estes, AWS principal engineer, who added that testing what works is easier to do with a framework.

“It’s not just finding vulnerabilities, but helping projects by creating the fix, testing the fix, showing how it’s fixed, and then working with existing upstream projects—it’s that last step that I think is tricky,” Estes said. “All of open source, historically, has been built on trust relationships.”