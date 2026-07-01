Moving on: the C-suite in June

Moving on from Meta, and more—this was June in the C-suite.

Meta CISO Guy Rosen resigns

After a career at Meta spanning over a dozen years, CISO Guy Rosen is moving on. In a June 2 LinkedIn post, Rosen said that he was leaving to spend time with his family, with some indications of his next career move.

Rosen joined Meta in 2013 following the company’s acquisition of his analytics startup Onavo. His career at the company included several roles in product development and AI integration; in addition to his role as CISO, he was also a product VP with a focus on AI.

“I remain excited about where technology is going, and after many years in the day-to-day, I’m ready to give back to the ecosystem and communities I came from, finding new ways to advise and partner with leaders and organizations navigating this moment of technological change,” Rosen wrote on LinkedIn.

SolarWinds names Justin Henkel CISO

IT infrastructure powerhouse SolarWinds has a new CISO, it announced on June 17: Justin Henkel, a longtime security pro with experience in the private sector and military. Henkel will work to integrate AI into the company’s systems.

Prior to joining SolarWinds, Henkel spent nearly five years at OneTrust, leaving as deputy CISO. He was the director of cyber threat intelligence at CME Group from 2016 to 2021 and served in the Air Force for 24 years.

“As AI and agentic capabilities continue to reshape enterprise IT, that foundation matters more than ever,” Henkel wrote in a LinkedIn post. “My job is to build on it, close gaps, and make sure we’re growing in a way that keeps earning the trust of our customers.”

A new COO for AI firm Reco

Reco, an AI solutions company, has a new COO: tech industry veteran Zoe Hillenmeyer.

Hillenmeyer’s appointment was announced on June 8. At Reco, she’ll focus on enterprise AI adoption and positioning the company in that space.

Her experience includes a recent stint at Protect AI, where she spent over two years, ending as the company’s CMO. Other spots she’s hung her hat include AWS and IBM.

“Agent governance is where identity security and AI risk converge, and most enterprises do not yet have the infrastructure to manage it,” Hillenmeyer said in a statement. “Every organization I have talked to is at a different stage: Some are governing a handful of agents, some have hundreds operating across their environment without full visibility.”