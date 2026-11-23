The good news: You’ve been promoted to a leadership position.

The bad news: You’ve never met the team, and everybody’s in a bad mood.

We spoke with leaders who’ve had to find ways to help their new IT teams work together and achieve their goals—a delicate balance of learning how everybody works, knowing what processes need changing, making those changes carefully, and ultimately, building trust.

Let’s talk. Shortly after arriving at credit report provider First American CREDCO in 1999, John Gormally became IT manager of a newly consolidated team of a dozen or so members.

In his first week, Gormally met with everyone. His goal: learn people’s skills, goals, and everyday workflows. The group had different specialties, including cybersecurity, desktop support, email, Microsoft applications, and telecommunications.

“It wasn’t about me saying, ‘This is what we’re going to do,’” Gormally, now founder of small-business marketing firm The Main Street CMO, told IT Brew. “It was quite the opposite. It was more like, ’Okay, let’s assess the assets that we have.’”

“A manager has to be the one to go up and break the bad news, to say ‘Oh, you want that? Guess what? We don’t even have the license for it. We have no servers,’” he said.

Who owns what? As a fractional CIO, Kevin M. Coles’s job is to come in and own the technical direction for established teams and systems. Coles, founder of Coles Technical Group, doesn’t like to make any changes in the first 30 days. “You don’t know enough about the processes that that company specifically runs, and so you risk changing something that works perfectly,” he said.

He spends that first month asking team members: What parts of your job would you change immediately if you were leading the team? What do you love about your job and how it’s done? And where are your bottlenecks? Coles also wants to understand if there’s any lack of ownership in a technology, process, or vendor relationship; for example, maybe there’s a duplicate service, or a costly license that can be eliminated.

How to build trust. Trust is built through these conversations, according to Coles. Gormally said he gained credibility by working alongside the team—for instance, running cable at the data center and helping overnight.

Matthew Barrington-Packer joined UK-based exam board AQA in 2023 as it struggled to provide digital resources that matched their competitors. Now a delivery consultant and founder of delivery framework VOLTS Method, he came on as a contractor and took over an existing team. While he sees “the buck stops with me” accountability as a way of building trust, as well as regularly calling out team members’ accomplishments (and letting business stakeholders know how difficult the team’s work is), he also believes that the excitement of new work can help create team momentum.

The AQA team was already building with a modern tech stack and the open-source app framework React Native, Barrington-Packer recalls. One team member already working on teacher profiles saw no reason why teachers couldn’t have mobile apps and resources right in their pocket. That discovery energized the team, he told IT Brew.

That app is currently in beta testing, according to Barrington-Packer, who left in 2025 as the tool was being developed.

“Once you’ve got a bit of joy in the team, once you know that that team feels that you’ve got their back and you’ve proved it in meetings…I think those things really help build trust in a team,” he said.