When a client requests a tabletop exercise from technology company Booz Allen, Howard Foard, the firm’s director of global wargaming and exercise practice, makes sure to ask the all-important follow-up question: Why? Foard wants to understand the specific challenge to address.

In simplest terms, a tabletop exercise involves a facilitator presenting a scenario to a roomful of stakeholders (such as the main players in an IT plan like disaster recovery) and talking them through relevant questions and challenges. For example, a tabletop exercise designed to measure an organization’s response to ransomware might involve the facilitator describing the attack, then having various teams explain how they’d respond.

While regulations like the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and healthcare’s HIPAA require regular testing of an incident-response plan, what kind of incident deserves the resources and time of a full tabletop exercise? The Outlook outage? An AI-assisted ransomware attack?

Finding the proper scenario can be the difference between an effective exercise and wasting a lot of valuable stakeholders’ time:

The steps. In a white paper, CYGNVS, an AI platform for critical incident response, breaks a tabletop down into steps, including:

Define the objective, including “success” outcomes.

Invite business stakeholders, including legal, compliance, finance, communications, and executive leadership.

Run injects, scenario updates “that challenge communication and cross-team coordination and decision-making.”

Record key actions and decisions, and hold a review session within five days.

Turn lessons into actions.

What’s a good why? Foard likes clients to share a clear challenge to test: We don’t have a strong crisis communications plan, or, We need to better understand “materiality” in incident reporting.

CYGNVS, in its paper, recommends tabletop leaders predefine success criteria and how outcomes will be evaluated, using metrics like response time and proper escalation paths.

Foard wants to see measurable objectives, too. A technical-team objective, for example, might be: Practice documented technical response processes and procedures while identifying ad hoc or improvised actions. Meanwhile, an executive-level objective might be: Exercise ransom payment and materiality determinations while considering financial, legal, operational, and reputational risks.

Those objectives guide your exercise, he said, which needs to be as realistic as possible: “We’re not writing a movie script.”

The CYGNVS white paper also recommends introducing realistic obstacles, including time constraints and tool failures that challenge teams answering already tough questions, like whether to pay a ransom.

Model behavior. John Higginson, senior consulting director at Palo Alto Networks Unit 42, builds scenarios featuring threat tactics tailored to the client’s environment and sector; his team uses their threat intelligence to emulate threat actors active in a given geographic sector.

Brian Donohue, principal security researcher at AI-native security services company Daylight Security, says an effective foundation for tabletop threat modeling includes knowledge of how a company stores and uses data, and how a ransomware incident may unfold within that infrastructure.

“I think that the trap most people fall into when they do a tabletop exercise is they’re just doing it because they heard it was a good idea, and they didn’t come in with a really clear plan of what they’re trying to accomplish out of it, and they end up just kind of playing infosec Dungeons and Dragons, with no real measurable outcome coming out of the back end of it,” he told us. (Donohue recommends resources like CISA’s scenarios and Black Hills Information Security’s “Backdoors and Breaches” game for aspiring tabletop exercise leaders.)

But there’s room to play outside of your standard cyberattack simulation. Betsy Soehren Jones, partner at consultancy West Monroe, leads tabletop exercises for energy and utility clients. With a sector frequently targeted by attackers, a tabletop for such a critical industry can become tense.

According to Jones, injected challenges can range from “the CIO got stuck in an elevator” to a natural and cyber-disaster occurring simultaneously—chaos, perhaps, but still in the realm of possibility.

“A utility at its weakest point is during a storm, which if you’re a nation-state is exactly when you’re going to launch a cyberattack,” Jones told us.

In November 2026, Foard hosted an interactive tabletop simulating AI-assisted attacks. Attackers are using GenAI to quickly deploy multi-stage intrusions and scale operations, making an AI-focused tabletop exercise a critical one for many organizations.

“We have to think differently. The coordination that’s going to have to occur, and the systems that we depend on during an incident to coordinate, may not be there for us,” he said.

More tabletop tips to consider.