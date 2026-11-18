It turns out that asking your CEO if you can call them back later isn’t career-ruining—it’s actually the secure thing to do.

Faced with escalating scams targeting employees, IT teams have implemented “please hold” preventative measures to double-check that phoning execs aren’t phony execs looking for money or access.

Danielle Lemons, VP of operations at managed services provider (MSP) DirecTech, told us the company’s front desk almost got caught last year by a CEO impersonator looking for $500 gift cards—a very familiar tactic that should raise eyebrows and red flags around the office.

The scammers began their fraud with similar requests from spoofed, or impersonated, email addresses, according to Lemons. These messages claimed to be from the CEO “on the road.”

Following the email attempts, the phishers readied their best executive impersonation and turned to the phone. That tactic almost worked, with the receptionist ready to make the purchase, Lemons said.

“I think people are used to email scams now. People aren’t used to phone scams,” Lemons told IT Brew.

The voice. Cybersecurity firm and Google Cloud subsidiary Mandiant’s M-Trends 2026 report, published in March, found that voice-based social engineering, also known as voice phishing or “vishing,” accounted for 11% of intrusions in 2025, making it the second-most popular tactic behind exploits (32%), or cyberattacks abusing software vulnerabilities. Email phishing accounted for 6% of intrusions.

Meanwhile, CrowdStrike’s 2026 Threat Hunting report discovered that vishing incidents doubled between H2 2025 and H1 2026.

With voice phishing, threat actors get a direct line to the target, potentially swiping access, data, or funds without executing code on endpoints being watched by the IT team. “Direct human-to-human interaction enables a more compelling means of socially engineering targeted users than, for example, phishing emails,” CrowdStrike’s authors concluded.

IT Brew recently reported about a prevalence in multi-channel attacks, or tactics that use multiple communication pathways, like Lemons’s observed scam attempt that went from email to the phone.

Spoof positive. Scammers frequently make their calls over the internet, using software to “spoof” a familiar or expected caller ID number. What’s harder for a hacker, however, is to change where the calls are coming from: the servers and networks sending those spoofs.

Lemons’s team blocked incoming calls based on IP addresses. The company’s phone system could see the network address behind each incoming call and block when necessary, Lemons wrote in a follow-up email. The scammers kept changing numbers, but they couldn’t easily change their network, so the calls stopped reaching the staff.

Lemons recommends IT professionals ask their phone providers if they filter by network source, not number.

Additional defenses. Attackers are clever and can use VPNs to disguise their location. Companies should make sure that money should never change accounts following a call or a text alone, Lemons said, adding that her company now has a callback rule for employees to verify an identity on an internal, recorded second channel.

Going deep? Impersonations are also becoming more lifelike. A recently published global survey of 5,000 adults (of wide-ranging ages and occupations) from the nonprofit National Cybersecurity Alliance found that about 36% of all respondents have received a deepfake phone or video call, and 29% of of those 1,790 scammed said the caller pretended to be a colleague or employer.

Watch for context clues, the NCA’s Director of Information Security and Engagement Cliff Steinhauer advised, including urgency, alarming emergencies, or unusual requests—especially money transfers or gift cards.

“What’s surprising is how many people said that they experienced a deepfake of someone that they knew or some entity that they knew, like a business,” Steinhauer told IT Brew. “So, it could sound like your bank is calling, or your doctor, or more alarming…it could be a friend or family member.”

Though deepfakery likely wasn’t used in the 2025 cyberscam Lemons shared with IT Brew, she expects more AI-powered audio mimicry next year, given the availability of tools that facilitate the fraud.

“Phone calls are more personal, and if [employees] hear somebody that sounds like somebody in the office or somebody that could be a client, they’re more apt to be helpful and want to get the job done.” she said. “They don’t want to put them on hold.”