The ability to observe the tech stack is more critical than ever, especially as companies embrace AI tools and hybrid environments. But what happens if there’s a massive outage and all the dashboards set up to provide visibility fail to warn the IT team?

Cory Minton, global field CTO for Splunk by Cisco, told IT Brew that organizations can experience dashboards staying green that should have turned red during a crisis because they set up their systems to monitor only parts of their infrastructure that deliver services.

“A healthy business service is not just one that we’re monitoring with a few dashboards to track it, it’s ones that you know are deeply instrumented and prepared for those unknown unknowns,” Minton said.

How’d that happen? Chrystal Taylor, evangelist and staff product marketing manager at SolarWinds, told IT Brew that professionals tasked with observability may not consider the right audience for their dashboards.

Where organizations run into trouble, Taylor added, is either not having enough information to serve their monitoring purposes or having information that is irrelevant to the dashboard’s purpose, so “things get conflated or confused.”

From a security standpoint…Jeremiah Sahlberg, principal consultant at cybersecurity consulting firm Tevora, told IT Brew that unmonitored systems or assets can also develop as a result of teams piloting new capabilities without security throughout the development process, and then attempting to implement security once a tool is out of the piloting stage.

Once the feature becomes operational, companies may try to retrofit visibility into how a new tool is interacting with existing infrastructure. This is where things can get messy, and organizations could end up missing capabilities like endpoint detection.

“Companies have to be able to invest, they also have to be able to innovate, and security does slow that down at times,” Sahlberg said. “You also want the safeguards that security does provide, and so it’s a balancing act, and it really comes down to a risk decision for the business.”

Preventative measures. Minton said that professionals have to focus on testing. For instance, IT professionals could create intentional scenarios to test the validity of dashboards that are monitoring the organization.

“If those things don’t turn red when you’re in a tabletop exercise or a scenario or a gamified challenge, they’re not going to work in production either,” Minton said. “You got to practice like you play.”

In efforts to avoid green dashboards during downtime and outages, Taylor advised professionals who are tasked with setting dashboards up and helping organizations track metrics to: