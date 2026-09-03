Federal shifts and health tech: August in the tech C-suite

August marks the end of summer—and it was a quiet month overall for the C-suite, which nonetheless had its share of comings and goings.

Antoine McCord, DHS CIO, leaves agency

After a year-and-a-half stint in charge of cybersecurity at DHS, CIO Antoine McCord has left the agency.

A hire at the beginning of the second Trump administration, McCord’s professional background includes time in the Marine Corps and over two years working for military tech contractor Anduril.

He joined DHS in March 2025 as CIO, but took on added responsibilities—what one official described to FedScoop as a “triple-hatted” role—as head of DHS’s Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM) and the agency’s acting CISO.

Kyle Schutt, a former staffer with Elon Musk’s DOGE effort, replaced McCord as interim CIO and head of OBIM on August 31.

Delaware snags new CTO, Tina Donbeck, from federal agency

The state of Delaware has a new CTO: Tina Donbeck, former CIO of the federal aid program the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

Donbeck has largely spent her career in the federal government. Prior to her work with the DFC, where she joined in 2020 as deputy CIO and was bumped up to CIO in August 2021, she served in the US Patent and Trademark Office and in the administration of the Navy’s CIO.

In Delaware, she’ll lead the state’s Department of Technology and Information (DTI). In a statement, Delaware CIO Bob Osmond referred to Donbeck’s time in the federal government and “helping large organizations deliver technology that actually works better for the people who rely on it,” adding “that is precisely the mindset we need as Delaware continues to modernize how state government serves its residents.”

Smart ring company Oura hires first CIO, Sanjay Chandra

Finnish smart ring company Oura announced the hiring of Sanjay Chandra as its first CIO on August 20.

Hiring Chandra is a sign of how Oura is scaling up its business. The company’s smart rings have been around for a decade, and it dominates in the wearables industry with around 80% of market share in its category.

Chandra has extensive experience in executive tech positions, including five and a half years at Lucid Motors as VP and global head of IT. Prior to that, he spent over eight years at TiVo, preceded by stints at Workday, PayPal, and Virgin Mobile.

In a statement, Chandra highlighted the role of AI in Oura’s business going forward and his role at the company.

“Oura has an extraordinary opportunity to define what a trusted, AI-enabled health platform can be,” Chandra said. “I’m excited to help scale the secure, resilient systems and governance that allow Oura to scale responsibly and deliver on its mission for millions of members.”