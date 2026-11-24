It’s been a year of heightened expectations and technological possibility for AI—and now, as enterprises continue to incorporate the technology into the tech stack, managing models and agents is driving a secondary revolution in governance.

There’s a delicate balance to be struck between efficiency, security, and oversight. For Gio Carraro, SVP of global strategic alliances at Kyndryl, the question is how IT pros can manage the internal tech stack while their organizations undergo what he called “the agentification of the business operation.”

“AI has to work across the infrastructure, the data, the processes, the individuals, and so in order to take care of all those environments and those interdependencies, it is critical to have a good oversight survival network,” Carraro told IT Brew.

Kyndryl’s new Readiness Report details some of the complexities IT pros and enterprises face as they balance AI governance with the need for productivity and results. On the one hand, 64% of companies are reporting positive ROI from AI investment; on the other, only 24% say they’re prepared for external threats.

“A proper approval process includes a strong business case as well as strong foundational IT security and IT governance,” Mohamed said.

Containment. Some companies are aggressively pursuing AI integration with controls set by the enterprise, and there are products in development to assist in that process. Microsoft is deploying Microsoft Execution Containers to allow enterprise IT pros to determine what permissions to allow and which to restrict.

Microsoft’s CVP of Identity and Network Access Nadim Abdo and Director of Product Jatinder Mann told IT Brew that these containers are aimed at providing peace of mind to developers and IT pros. The user determines the exact structure of the controls, allowing a level of autonomy customizable to each enterprise.

“MXE is a policy-driven execution layer, and we are hearing from agent developers that they want this containment,” Mann said. “They want to let the user, developer, or IT [pro] apply a ceiling to what the agent can do so the agent can operate in that environment.”

Behind closed doors. Management of AI systems also involves working around concerns related to shadow AI. Orca Security’s CEO, Gil Geron, told IT Brew that visibility is one of the core necessities for enterprises, and his company is expanding its capabilities to that end.

Whether on-prem or cloud, he added, splitting oversight focus between internal solutions and shadow AI requires a coherent strategy: “They’ll be able to see more visibility into which AI agents they have running in their cloud or in their data center, what these services are doing, where they’re accessing, and, potentially, what kind of risk is being generated by these services.”

AI may be the main focus of attention with respect to implementation and deployment, Carraro said, but concerns around emerging technology and shadow IT are not new. The challenge is finding the sweet spot between innovation and rational restrictions.

“It’s an important element for any organization to find the right trade-off that works for them—I don’t think there is a one-size-fits-all,” Carraro said. “It’s very subjective with regard to these trade-offs and balances that are relevant for each organization.”