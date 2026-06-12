AI hiring intent doubles in six months, showing strength of industry subsector

New employment data for the tech sector shows the impact of AI on hiring.

Numbers from tech certification provider CompTIA, working off data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, show that AI hiring intent—job listings for specialized AI roles or that require a specific AI skill—has doubled since November 2025. It’s a sign both of the continued strength of tech sector employment and the importance of AI to the industry.

Seth Robinson, CompTIA VP of industry research, told IT Brew that the scale of the increase is even greater than the current intent indicates. CompTIA’s tracking of AI jobs already started at a high baseline in May 2024.

Many skills defined as AI-related—such as machine learning and automation management—predate the current boom, which began with the introduction of generative AI models like ChatGPT at the end of 2022.

“There were already a sizable number of job roles that had those skills, and so to double that number is really substantial,” Robinson said.

AI has been a driver for the IT sector, and employment is no exception—it’s what Daniele Grassi, CEO of training hub General Assembly, referred to in an interview with IT Brew earlier this year as “redefining” how companies approach the workforce. And companies are looking for people who know how to make the technology work; “AI orchestrator” job listings increased 1,294% in February year over year.

It’s possible that employers are over-indexing job postings, Robinson added, but the level of demand isn’t in question—and at least for now, there’s no sign it will decline. Pressures on hiring throughout 2025, including pullbacks at the federal level, massive layoffs at larger companies, and broader tech market uncertainty, kept hiring flat; now, however, employers are more confident and prepared.

Companies are renewing investment in AI as they continue to integrate the technology into their tech stacks. Macroeconomic conditions play a role, as well. The relative calm following last year’s market turmoil has spurred investment in tech staff, especially those with the right skills.

“Some job postings will be very clear about how AI skills are going to be used, and some will be less clear—there’s a little bit of some churn in the job postings from that respect,” Robinson said. “But that doesn’t mean that the entire thing is a bubble, companies are looking for individuals who have the core job skills.”