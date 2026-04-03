Anthropic code leak exposed Claude information, but it might not be a total disaster

A leak of the Claude codebase might seem like a five-alarm fire for Anthropic, the chatbot’s creator, but some experts told IT Brew the situation isn’t quite that dire.

The code, which is not the underlying architecture of Claude but the guidance behind the model, was leaked online by accident in version 2.1.88 of Anthropic’s Claude Code npm package. Inside the package was a source map file with over 512,000 lines of code related to the application.

Riding goofy. While the leak wasn’t as damaging as it could have been, it was still potentially embarrassing for Anthropic; according to Melissa Bischoping, senior director of security research and vulnerability intelligence at XEM reference platform Tanium, the leak could be seen as more of a “goof” than a disaster because, while it’s not ideal, it’s also not unheard of—it’s Anthropic’s position as an AI leader that makes it more newsworthy.

Bischoping allowed that the leak “unravels how certain things work under the hood and some of their logic, some of their built-in protections,” while also revealing some proprietary information and potential threats.

“It did expose a little bit of their potential product roadmap, which can be valuable from a competitor’s landscape,” Bischoping said. “It also opens the door for people to create copycat functions that can be built for malicious purposes: ‘Do I want to build an emulated version of Claude Code that’s actually backdoored with malware? I have some instructions that’s going to make that easy to do in a convincing way now.’”

Mindfulness matters. Arctic Wolf VP of AI Dean Teffer was surprised to see the code exposed, he said, but the hype over the leak is “a little bit overblown.”

The leak does highlight software supply-chain risks, he added, and the way the code spread across GitHub—before Anthropic used copyright claims to take most of the repositories hosting the code down—revealed a lot about how the model works.

“There were a lot of interesting things in the source code, hidden features, potential new features,” Teffer said. “There’s even the way Anthropic views its own model and agentic security, and I think that that creates a risk for malicious actors to exploit those kinds of vulnerabilities.”

Keep it clean. Bischoping told IT Brew that she believes the threat should be kept in perspective. This isn’t an all-hands-on-deck emergency—not “a key to the front door” or all-access. Rather, it hints at bigger problems.

As usual, basic security hygiene is the key to successfully containing information you don’t want getting out there.

“We need to, actually, go back to talking about visibility of AI tools in your environment,” Bischoping said. “Do you know which developers are using them? Do you know which machines they’re on? Do you know what identities and tokens and agents are at play? And if you don’t, we need to be having that conversation now.”