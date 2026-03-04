Security platform at AWS is way for vendors, customers to work together

Get it together—see what’s happening.

That’s the promise of the new AWS Security Hub, a major upgrade to the platform provider’s suite of protection tool offerings. Users will be able to access a platform where security partners are all in one place, Michael Fuller, AWS director of security services, told IT Brew.

That aligns with how AWS manages its role as a major digital infrastructure provider.

“We’re thinking this is not just in enterprise security, but more broadly across AWS, where there’s opportunity to give customers this best-of-both-worlds approach,” Fuller said.

Familiar spaces. If it sounds like Amazon itself, which offers its users a central platform for purchasing and selling consumer products, that’s not an accident. The hub represents a scaling up of capacity, Fuller said, allowing users to procure and integrate security solutions using the platform as a staging ground.

There are some restrictions, chief among them that only AWS partners are allowed to have their offerings on the hub. These partners must meet certain requirements, including public pricing pages, multi-year commitments, and co-building integration. Still, there are tens of thousands of options for customers to choose from.

“We’re asking them to make a commitment to us over a longer period of time, such that we can make that commitment to our joint customers,” Fuller told IT Brew. “We’ll continue to adjust; there’s nothing exclusive here. There’s nothing, also, that doesn’t suggest that if it’s not working for our customers that we won’t make changes along the way.”

Putting in the work. AWS has recently invested in its own security capabilities, putting its efforts into developing agentic security solutions and researching how to manage hallucinations.

Next up is tweaking the program and adjusting based on feedback, Fuller said, including a focus on third-party integrations, allowing users to develop their partner relationships with vendors.

“That’s going to take quite a bit of integration work for us to, collectively, deliver on that promise,” Fuller told IT Brew. “That’s where I think the major changes will happen, because we’ve moved fast on this.”

Update 03/05/2026: This piece has been edited since publication.