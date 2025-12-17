From cybersecurity to AI to Apple: December in the C-suite

Eoin Higgins is a reporter for IT Brew whose work focuses on the AI sector and IT operations and strategy.

December capped off an exciting 2025 in the C-suite with some final shuffling before the New Year.

HackerOne gets some help on the marketing side

Cybersecurity firm HackerOne welcomed two new marketing execs, showing the continued strength of the cybersecurity subsector despite an uncertain economy.

The company named Stephanie Furfaro as chief revenue officer and Stacy Leidwinger as chief marketing officer on December 9, marking an effort to “scale” the company’s global footprint. In a press release, CEO Kara Sprague said the hires were aimed at expansion: “Stephanie’s experience scaling global revenue organizations and Stacy’s leadership in brand and growth marketing will strengthen every part of our go-to-market engine.”

Before joining HackerOne, Furfaro was SVP and GM of customers and channels at DigitalOcean, as well as Rapid7’s chief business officer and served on a number of advisory boards. Leidwinger comes from a nearly four-and-a-half year career at Secureworks, most recently as chief revenue officer; she’s been in the tech space for over two decades.

Expedia jumps into the AI game

Travel company Expedia is expanding further into tech, appointing its first chief AI and data officer.

Longtime tech pro Xavier Amatriain, most recently a VP of product at Google, will take that position, Expedia said December 1. Amatriain’s chief officer role shows the increasing importance of AI and data to travel-centric companies likeExpedia.

“There is a reason why almost every Generative AI demo starts with a travel planning use case—it is the perfect problem space,” Amatriain wrote on LinkedIn. “But to move beyond demos and actually make travel better, you need two things: scale of data and deep domain expertise.”

Apple loses another big name

Silicon Valley giant Apple lost its VP of human interface design to Meta, the latest in a series of shakeups at the company that some insiders warn could mean CEO Tim Cook’s days are numbered.

Alan Dye spent over 19 years at Apple and his departure is seen as another domino falling among the company’s leadership. At Meta, he’ll work on the company’s smart glasses, including the integration of AI, which seems like a natural fit, as he helped design Apple’s Vision Pro product. Longtime Apple product designer Steve Lemay will replace Dye.

Along with Dye, Apple lost a number of high-ranking executives this year.