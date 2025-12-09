CES 2026: What we’re looking for

Eoin Higgins is a reporter for IT Brew whose work focuses on the AI sector and IT operations and strategy.

It’s almost the end of the year: Holiday lights are up around the neighborhood, snow is on the ground (in some places), and New Year celebrations are being planned.

And after that? For many of us in the tech world, early January means it’s time for CES in Las Vegas. IT Brew will be on the ground at the weeklong event and we’re excited to check out the new products, ideas, and people on the show floor and around the city.

Here are the three things we’re going to be following during our time at the show.

Where does AI go now?

Ever since CES 2023, AI has been a hot commodity on the show floor. It seems that everyone is utilizing the technology in one way or another, no matter the business.

But some air has gone out of the AI hype balloon. That’s not a bad thing; today’s industry landscape is more defined by what can be done on the automation side than the AI hype-cycle. The big question on our minds: How will that impact the products on the CES show floor?

The EV revolution continues

One of our favorite things to do at CES is to check out the automotive industry’s showcase and see what technological breakthroughs are coming—or being dreamt up. In the past, we’ve seen automated shipping trucks, innovations in boating, and even a prototype of a flying car.

This year, we’re excited to see how robotics, automation, and, yes, AI are going to be deployed in vehicles and where the industry will go next. Yes, we’re still pretty far out from flying cars, but there are a number of exciting things on the horizon when it comes to automotive technology.

Economic temperature on the showfloor

It’s been an up-and-down year for the broader economy, and the IT sector has started to feel it, with unemployment ticking up and some AI investment declining. However, the sector has continued to see growth and strong jobs numbers overall.

In the last few months, due to the government shutdown and other Washington shenanigans, employment data has been hard to come by. So, at CES, we’re going to ask people how they’re feeling about the economy in 2026.

Bonus: You!

​​On the ground in Las Vegas? Reach out to [email protected] and let’s meet up!