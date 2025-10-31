With AR glasses, IAPP’s Joe Jones sees security and privacy challenges

Billy Hurley has been a reporter with IT Brew since 2022. He writes stories about cybersecurity threats, AI developments, and IT strategies.

Pop-ups, privacy notices, and consent checks provide a tiny bit of order in our unwieldy digital world, especially when it comes to pictures and videos of you. Some company-issued notifications, for example, might prompt you to agree to a platform or organization’s use of your likeness in a captured photo.

It’s harder to read that kind of fine print, however, with an unfamiliar pair of glasses—specifically augmented-reality (AR) ones. Our digital social contract becomes even more difficult to enforce if there are a million people with stylish eyewear that’s capable of recording you instantly.

“How do you roll that out, when you have, say, a million individuals with glasses just walking around, living their lives? Are they to wear T-shirts or signage that says, ‘Hey, I’m not myopic, I’m not [near]-sighted. I’m wearing these glasses because I’d like to take pictures of everyone as I walk about doing my daily life,’” Joe Jones, director of research and insights at nonprofit privacy organization IAPP, told IT Brew with a laugh.

Jones spoke with us about security and privacy risks—as well as the upside—of wearables as this technology becomes more advanced.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Are you seeing mainstream adoption of AR glasses to help people do their jobs?

I would say, not mainstream. But I’m definitely seeing an increase in activity and increasing interest in using AR glasses, or other devices that can help simulate real-world or can help augment real-world environments. You’re seeing this in a number of contexts: You mentioned dentistry, medicine, broader scientific research. You’re also seeing it in anything where there are very minute manufacturing- or engineering- or precision-based professions as well—realms that don’t engage the privacy or civil liberties realm to the same degree. If you’re looking at where there might be leaks in infrastructure, or where there might be radiation, that’s different to dentistry…or to having a conversation with your friends, peers, or loved ones using AR glasses.

Do any privacy concerns come to mind as this technology gets adopted?

Your name, age, inferences, pupil dilation, etc., could all be picked up by someone’s AR glasses. And the moment is so fleeting, just as much as it’s so ubiquitous…The questions around the lawfulness and the efficacy of the not just documentary safeguards, but the governance and compliance safeguards that exist when you’re collecting data, when you should be telling people what you’re doing with that data, how you’re going to handle it, what rights they have, and what recourse they have.

What about security?

I think a lot of the more mature players in this space are processing a lot of that data as locally as possible. Many of them are processing their data on device, so in the headset, on the glasses, and once that data is no longer being used or doesn’t have the utility, a lot of that data is being deleted.

Can documentation and compliance safeguards be somehow implemented in everyday life? Are we just kind of stuck with this risk?

I do think we’ll see some of the manufacturers and systems suppliers of these will say, “data is collected, and here’s how we’re dealing with that data.” And so if you’re walking down the street and you see someone who’s wearing these glasses, you might think, “Okay, I want to know how Company X may have collected my data there.”

The big challenge to all of this is the stylistic design, which makes it harder and harder for individuals to know that their data has been collected in the first place. It’s one thing to talk about CCTV. You see the camera. It’s one thing to talk about the selfie; you see a phone go up…A lot of this technology is going back to a more analog design so that we don’t know it’s technological, and it becomes even harder to understand what safeguards, what documentation and checks and balances exist.

Would you have any advice for, say, a dentist who is using these glasses?

Making sure that they are on top of their own governance, their own infrastructure security, their own privacy compliance is going to be really key. There’s only so much they can control when it comes to the device manufactured by someone else, but the extent to which they’re pulling down and pulling out that data for their own use in their own systems. That’s when they have more control and more is expected of them.