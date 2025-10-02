Promotions and cuts defined September’s C-suite

Homeward bound once again—time to come back to the tech C-suite.

Tech Goes Home gets a CEO with experience in the space

Boston-based nonprofit Tech Goes Home, which works to advance digital equity in underserved communities, has a new permanent CEO. Dahlia Bousaid Cox, who was interim CEO after CEO Daniel Noyes left in January, will take over the position full time.

Bousaid Cox has been with Tech Goes Home since June 2022, when she joined the nonprofit as senior director of development. She moved up the ladder, first as chief advancement officer and then as executive VP and COO. Bousaid Cox has prior experience in the nonprofit and public sectors; she spent over nine years at the United Way, five years at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and nearly four years at the Railroad Street Youth Project.

In a LinkedIn post, Bousaid Cox said she was “humbled, honored, and excited” to continue in the CEO role.

“As emerging technologies continue to advance at a rapid pace, efforts to expand digital literacy remain more urgent than ever,” Bousaid Cox wrote. “I look forward to working in partnership with all of our stakeholders as we enter into this next chapter.”

Starbucks CTO steps down as company looks to cut staff

Starbucks CTO Deb Hall Lefevre resigned, according to a companywide memo sent by CFO Cathy Smith on Sept. 24; SVP of Global Technology Ningyu Chen will take over as interim CTO, although no permanent replacement has been named

Lefevre’s resignation came after the company rolled out plans to cut corporate roles and close storefronts—notably some of the chain’s largest unionized locations, according to Reuters.

A decadeslong veteran of IT in the corporate food space, Lefevre spent over 16 years at McDonalds, helping to operate the company’s IT solutions. Before joining Starbucks, she was EVP and CTO at Alimentation Couche-Tard.

JP Morgan snags new CISO from Goldman Sachs

Steven Johnson is joining JP Morgan Chase as CISO after over six years with Goldman Sachs. Johnson has a long career in fintech, including stints at Citizens Bank, Santander, and Deutsche Bank. He also worked for insurance company New York Life.

Johnson will serve as managing director and CISO for JP Morgan, the position he held at Goldman.

OMB loses a deputy federal CIO

After nearly four years at the Office of Management and Budget, Drew Myklegard is moving on. The public sector cybersecurity veteran, who also spent a combined 18 years in the Army and VA in IT, is returning to the private sector; Myklegard worked for Booz Allen Hamilton as an associate during his time in the Army.

During his time at the VA, Myklegard was a key member of the team that implemented the agency’s Lighthouse API platform, streamlining the process by which veterans interacted with third-party vendors.

Myklegard’s last day at OMB was September 22.