Google will reportedly provide five years of cloud computing services for ServiceNow, according to Bloomberg.

Google is continuing its push into the cloud service provider ecosystem with its latest contract with digital workflow management platform ServiceNow.

According to Bloomberg, citing an anonymous source familiar with the deal, ServiceNow will spend $1.2 billion over the next five years on Google’s cloud computing services.

The deal follows ServiceNow’s partnerships with other cloud providers, the company shared in a statement to Bloomberg, which was also provided to IT Brew. ServiceNow declined to reveal specific details of other contracts, including who they are with.

Google did not respond in time for a request to comment. ServiceNow declined to give IT Brew a statement with a named spokesperson.

Cloudward, Ho! Yahoo Finance pointed to Google’s recent partnerships with companies like Salesforce and OpenAI as evidence for its “growing influence” in the cloud market, despite the historical dominance of AWS and Microsoft.

Just last month, Reuters reported that Google would provide cloud computing services to help with OpenAI’s need for increased computing capacity. The deal, which was inked in May, would specifically add the capacity for OpenAI’s “existing infrastructure for training and running its AI models.”

In February, Google and Salesforce announced that they would add Google Gemini to Agentforce, according to a release from Salesforce.

“Google Cloud is at the forefront of enterprise AI innovation with millions of developers building with Google’s cutting-edge Gemini models and on Google Cloud’s AI optimized infrastructure,” the release said.

The company said that the deal was an expansion of an “existing partnership” to let customers use data “bi-directionally” from Google BigQuery and Salesforce through zero-copy technology, which allows professionals to access data from different locations at the same time without needing to move or reformat.

“Salesforce Service Cloud will become more tightly integrated with Google Customer Engagement Suite, bringing enhanced AI-enabled contact center capabilities including real-time voice translation, intelligent agent-to-agent handoffs, personalized agent recommendations, and AI-driven conversational insights across all channels,” the release said.

At the end of last month, Salesforce raised its prices by 6% to help fund AI initiatives. The new product packaging and pricing will push the company toward the edge of innovation and give its employees access to the technology and other agentic tools, according to a release.