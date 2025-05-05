Public sector resignations led C-suite shakeups in April

Two leaders left CISA, and the IRS has a new CIO.

Economic uncertainty may be ruling the economy in general, but in the tech C-suite, things have largely continued as usual—at least in the private sector. The public sector, on the other hand, is a different story.

Rajiv Uppal leaves the IRS

In a shakeup at the IRS, CIO Rajiv Uppal left at the end of April. FedScoop reported that Uppal announced in a letter to employees that Apr. 28 would be his last day. It caps off a little more than a year in the position for Uppal, who joined the agency in January 2024.

In a statement to FedScoop, a spokesperson for the Treasury Department said that Secretary Scott Bessent made the change to ensure “that efficiency is realized while providing that collections, privacy, and customer service the American people deserve.”

“Staff restructuring is crucial to this effort,” the department spokesperson added. “The long-time career CTO will become the IRS’s new CIO, who is a highly skilled engineer and will help drive technical decisions to serve American taxpayers.”

Uppal’s tech career dates back to 1987, and includes experience in the White House and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare.

CISA sees essential leaders leaving

Two prominent CISA leaders have left the agency, throwing the future of its Secure by Design initiative into doubt.

Senior advisors Bob Lord and Lauren Zabierek both departed in April as part of the administration’s deferred resignation program. Lord and Zabierek were leaders of Secure by Design, an initiative that works with private sector organizations to ensure they incorporate security into their software development.

“This was not an easy choice, as service to the nation has been the cornerstone of my career, from my time in uniform, to my years in the intelligence community, and now as a senior advisor at the nation’s cyber defense agency,” Zabierek wrote on LinkedIn.

Morris Taylor heads to Genworth as CIO

Financial services firm Genworth welcomed Morris Taylor as SVP and CIO Apr. 7, a move that the company hopes will shore up its digital innovation strategy.

Taylor’s career includes over two and a half decades at Capital One, where he left in 2018 as divisional CIO, and seven years at Markel, where he was CIO for over three years. In a post on LinkedIn, Taylor said that he was excited about leveraging tech for the company’s future.

“I’m honored to join a purpose-driven organization, and look forward to driving technology as an enabler for the organization and positively impacting the customers we serve,” Taylor wrote.

Datatonic appoints Scott Eivers as CEO

Cloud service firm Datatonic has a new CEO, Scott Eivers.

Eivers, who until the appointment was UKI regional director at Nordcloud, brings 18 years of experience in the tech industry to his new role. Eivers emphasized the role of “the leading data and AI tech talent at Datatonic” in his decision to take on the CEO title.