Dealing with burnout increasingly an IT priority

Burning out the staff.

IT teams are exhausted and need a recharge, new data shows. The results of a report by management consulting company Robert Half indicate that over one-third of IT workers are suffering from workload overload.

It’s having an impact on everyone, Robert Half Technology Practice’s Senior Regional Director Thomas Vick told IT Brew. Not only are workers feeling undervalued and tired by added demands, a slowdown in hiring is adding to workloads.

“We had 42% of technology professionals that mentioned that they are burned out right now and feel like they’re being overworked for maybe what the opportunities they have,” Vick said. “And that resonates with where the job market is right now.”

In for nasty weather. Team drift adds to the issue, Alex Osmichenko, CEO of website builder IT Monks, told Information Week. When IT departments are solving problems on the micro scale without corresponding shifts in the overall company, that can leave staffers feeling adrift and unfulfilled.

“It can also affect team morale, as people see that their hard work isn’t reflected in the big changes,” Osmichenko said. “This can lead to burnout and decreased efficiency.”

A different Robert Half survey, of hiring professionals, referenced by the firm found that burnout topped the list of reasons open roles have become troublesome for the existing workforce, with 42% of respondents citing it as a cause for concern.

That, in turn, leads to three outcomes, Vick told IT Brew: decreased staff morale, delayed projects, and increased turnover, which can lead to real consequences for the company overall.

“You have companies that are cautiously moving forward with projects and maybe not bringing on the additional support that they would have in the past,” Vick said. “Those project timelines obviously start to get pushed out, and as they do, that has a real impact to the different business units within an organization, and sometimes can have a direct impact to the bottom line of the organization.”

Don’t wanna hurt nobody. Luckily there are ways to manage the disruption. Organizations need to prioritize mental health and encourage breaks and relaxation and to share the workload as much as possible, Robert Half’s report suggested. Firms can ensure that staff are appreciated for their wins and receive training and upskilling opportunities, Vick said, and at the individual level workers should prioritize scheduling and calm.

“The other thing is having open communication with your manager to make sure that they understand where you are at this time, that you are particularly feeling burnout, and then what your opportunities might be and when those could potentially come as we go forward,” Vick said.