March C-suite comings and goings, from Revlon to News Corp

Hacking your way to success worked for one new executive.

In like a lion, out like a lamb—the C-suite was moving in March. Here’s who went where.

Phillip Miller heads to H&R Block

Turns out, you can hack your way to the top. That’s what Phillip Miller, author of Hacking Success: How Owners and Officers Should Cultivate Policy for Cybersecurity and Use of Artificial Intelligence, has found. He’s H&R Block’s new CISO.

Miller comes to the tax preservation services company after a 30-year career, including high-level IT positions at AWS and in the retail space at Brooks Brothers, Payless ShoeSource, and more. He also founded the security advisory and consulting company Qurple in 2011.

New Homeland Security CIO Antoine McCord has sparse record

DHS has a new CIO, but there’s precious little about him to be found onlineg.

According to DHS, Antoine McCord is a former Marine with “over 18 years of experience in cyber operations and national security.” His time in the Marines included work in cyber and intelligence, specializing in threat detection and tech integration—after the corps he joined the intelligence services and advised on national security.

DHS also said that McCord spent time in the private sector in the cybersecurity and defense technology spaces. (IT Brew was not able to independently verify any of McCord's experience, and DHS did not immediately respond to a request for more information.)

Revlon hires Ralph Marshall

Revlon is like war paint, Carrie Underwood once sang, and now it’s time for the company to turn to a new soldier.

Ralph Marshall joined Revlon as CIO in early April, taking the place of outgoing CIO Paul Smith. Marshall comes to Revlon after decades in the retail IT space. Most recently, he was VP of technology for EMEA at Starbucks, a position he held for just under seven years; previous long-term IT roles include work with McDonald’s and the UK’s Marks & Spencer.

David Kline leaves News Corp

My work here is done—that’s the message from CTO David Kline to News Corp, where he’s worked for five years. The executive is leaving June 30, 2025.

Kline’s time at the company is part of a four-decade career in IT that has primarily been spent in the entertainment and media industries. Before News Corp, he spent nine years at Viacom, over three years at Discovery, and over nine years at AMC Networks.