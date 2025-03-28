White House Starlink internet is a security minefield, experts warn

The satellite WiFi network, which is a project of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, was donated to the administration by the billionaire.

Elon Musk’s Starlink is all over the White House—and that’s raising eyebrows about IT security in the oval office and the president’s residence.

White House use of the satellite WiFi network, which is a project of Musk’s SpaceX, was reported on by the New York Times on Mar. 17. The system was donated to the administration by the billionaire, White House officials told the Times. Almost immediately, ethical concerns were raised—Musk is an advisor to the president and controls companies with billions of dollars in federal contracts—so his donation of the service opens the door to a number of questions.

Beyond the ethical concerns, there are security issues, according to Jake Williams, VP for research and development at Hunter Strategy.

“It introduces another attack point,” Williams told the Times. “But why introduce that risk?”

Waldo Jaquith, a government delivery manager for US Digital Response whose career has seen him in and out of the federal government, wrote on BlueSky that the security exposure is so over the top that it could only be intentional.

“Hi, I’m the guy who used to oversee the federal government’s agency IT telecommunications contracts,” Jaquith wrote. “This is extremely bad. There is absolutely no need for this. Not only is it a huge security exposure, but the simplest explanation for this is that it is meant to be a security exposure.”

Analysts like Techdirt’s Karl Bode have raised the alarm over encryption and safety—it’s “very rare, weird, and very dangerous to just mindlessly intermingle a private and potentially unencrypted telecom connectivity option with existing White House systems and workflows,” Masnick wrote on Mar. 19.

There’s a component of the decision that strikes some observers as dangerous—the bypassing of established controls and processes related to compliance with the White House Communications Agency (WHCA). Former NSA hacker Jake Williams told Wired that the White House might be using Starlink “to bypass existing security controls that are in place from WHCA.”

“The biggest issues would be: First, if they don’t have full monitoring of the Starlink connection,” Williams said. “And second, if it allows remote management tools, so they could get remote access back into the White House networks. Obviously, anyone could abuse that access.”