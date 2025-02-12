Tech C-suite in January saw executives come and go

Mira Murati’s new artificial intelligence research lab startup doesn’t have a name or a launch date yet, but it’s generating buzz and taking on staff.

Who says jobs aren’t being created? A new executive position became part of the C-suite in January, which also saw AI shuffling and two high-profile departures.

New role, CDO, created at F5

Cloud security firm F5 has created a new position, chief digital officer, and appointed Alvina Antar to the role. Antar, a nearly three-decade veteran of the tech industry, said on LinkedIn that she was happy to be “leading F5’s transformation from hardware to software and subscription.”

Antar was most recently CIO at identity platform Okta, where she worked for over three and a half years. Prior to Okta, she was CIO at subscription software firm Zuora for six years following a more than 16-year stint at Dell, working her way up to director of mergers and acquisitions from senior programming analyst.

Jonathan Lachman leaves OpenAI for new research project

Jonathan Lachman, OpenAI’s head of special projects, left the company in January to join Mira Murati’s new AI research lab startup. Murati’s mysterious firm doesn’t have a name or a launch date yet, but it’s generating buzz and taking on staff from rivals across the AI sector.

Lachman was only at OpenAI for about 18 months, following five years as head of strategic operations at digital banking firm Blend. He has significant public sector experience, including five years in administration at the Department of Defense and over two years as associate director for national security programs at the Office of Management and Budget.

A Microsoft executive moves on

Microsoft business development head Christopher Young is leaving the company. In a post on LinkedIn, Young said that his “entrepreneurial roots” were calling him.

“Early in my career, a mentor gave me advice that has stayed with me: Think of your career as a mosaic of rich experiences, not just a linear path moving up and to the right,” Young wrote.

His departure comes after four years at the company as EVP of business development for strategy and ventures. Prior to Microsoft, Young was CEO of McAfee and SVP and GM of Intel Security Group.

Private equity looks to security

Months after announcing its interest in AI, the Carlyle Group is upping its tech investments—this time by hiring a new CISO, Peter Sillitoe from Morgan Stanley.

Sillitoe spent eight years at Morgan Stanley, most recently as global head of cyber security response and managing director. Before that, he was cyber security operations technical director in the UK government’s National Cyber Security Centre.