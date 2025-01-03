December jobs for C-suite cap off eventful 2024

It’s 2025, and you know what that means—it’s time for the last who’s in and who’s out for 2024.

Video platform Vimeo appoints Ryan Weeks as CISO

Vimeo began the month with the December 3 appointment of former Datto CISO Ryan Weeks as the video platform’s CISO. Weeks was selected for the role in part because Vimeo is pushing for a greater role in security on the platform, CEO Philip Moyer said in a statement.

“Secure, private video is taking a central role in how businesses communicate internally and externally,” Moyer said. “Companies of all sizes are realizing they need to protect and scale their video asset management.”

Prior to his six years at Datto, Weeks worked with the Institute for Security and Technology as a ransomware task force member and for 10 years at FactSet Research Systems.

Sysdig snags Palo Alto Networks CISO

Sergej Epp, former CISO at Palo Alto Networks, is joining cloud security firm Sysdig in the same role, the company announced December 4. Epp’s role will focus on “cybersecurity strategy, operations, and risk management initiatives,” according to a Sysdig press release. Epps alluded to the increasing importance of cloud security in a statement accompanying the news of his appointment.

“It’s prime time for runtime security as organizations realize that posture and hygiene controls alone are too slow,” Epp said.

Before his role at Palo Alto Networks, where he worked for over six years, Epp spent nearly a decade at Deutsche Bank. His time at the financial services firm culminated in three-and-a-half years as global head of cyber forensics and cyber hygiene operations.

Security products at F5 get a boost with John Maddison

Seattle’s F5 appointed John Maddison as chief product marketing and technology alliances officer, a move that prioritizes the company’s AI and data interests. F5 CEO François Locoh-Donou described the appointment as “a tremendous asset as we evolve our portfolio to address the hybrid, multicloud, and AI-driven complexity our customers face today” in a statement.

Maddison comes to F5 after a three-decade career with a nine-year stint at Nokia, another nine-plus years at Trend Micro, and over 12 years at Fortinet.

LPL goes all in on security with Renana Friedlich

As the financial services industry faces cyberattacks, broker giant LPL Financial is investing in protection. To that end, the company hired Renana Friedlich, a former PayPal executive, as EVP and CISO. It’s a move aimed at ensuring a stronger security posture, said Greg Gates, the company’s managing director and chief technology and information officer.

In addition to her work at PayPal, where she was employed for over four years, Friedlich was on staff at EY for nearly eight years.