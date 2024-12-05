November and early December see huge C-suite shakeups

The holidays shake up more than your travel schedule. They also mean new beginnings for the coming year, and that includes new career paths.

November in the tech corner office saw faces come and go, while December kicked off with one high-profile departure. Here are a few that caught our eye.

Sam Altman’s Tools for Humanity plucks Pickles

Nick Pickles, X’s former VP of global affairs, is joining Tools for Humanity, a startup from OpenAI’s Sam Altman, as head of policy. Pickles is the latest X executive to make the jump to Tools for Humanity, following former global comms head Rebecca Hahn, who joined as the startup’s chief communications officer, and X’s former deputy general counsel officer Damien Kieran who is now Tools’s head of privacy.

Pickles spent 10 years at X (formerly known as Twitter) in a variety of roles, including as global senior strategist for public policy and senior director of global public policy strategy for development and partnerships.

Intel’s CEO no longer inside (the company)

Intel veteran and current CEO Pat Gelsinger is retiring after almost four years at the helm of the US-based chipmaker. Gelsinger’s return was timed with a downturn in Intel’s chip business, which saw the company losing ground to competitors like Arm and Nvidia, and a stock value plunge of 50% year-over-year. Gelsinger's retirement announcement seemingly conflicts with reporting suggesting he was forced out by the company’s board, unhappy with the CEO’s sluggish progress in righting the company’s slow decline due to some poor long-term choices.

Pat Gelsinger’s accolades include a five-year stint as the company’s first CTO in the early 2000s, and a prodigal return to the company as CEO in 2021 after an eight-year run as VMWare CEO. But don’t weep for the ousted exec. His compensation package, including a pro-rated 2024 bonus, is estimated to be upwards of $7 million according to Intel’s SEC filing.

Jump up for growth

When it comes to getting bigger, you’ll need a stronger C-suite, and that’s why Nashville-based growth-as-a-service firm JumpCrew hired Shawn Stacy as COO. The company announced the hire Nov. 21, with CEO Robert Henderson highlighting Stacy’s “proven ability to scale tech startups and lead transformation.”

Stacy comes to JumpCrew after 13 years with customer experience platform Alorica, most recently as chief of staff to the CEO. Prior to that he spent over 21 years with Verizon, culminating in a position as executive director of strategic partnership channels.