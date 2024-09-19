AI skills not as important to employers as basic computer knowledge, study finds

AI this, AI that—why don’t you tr-AI learning some basic computer skills?

That’s what employers are looking for in the job market, according to a new report from job search giant Indeed’s Hiring Lab. The Sept. 10 research revealed that while roughly 2-3% of listings mentioned AI as a prerequisite skill, nearly one-in-five asked for basic computer literacy.

“The current reality,” the report reads, “is that many employers are simply seeking workers possessing basic computer skills.”

New world. Hiring Lab researchers Alexandre Judes and Jack Kennedy wrote that the existing skill gap for basic computer knowledge is larger than you might expect, meaning AI’s effect on the labor market is less impactful than one might expect.

“While AI may eventually necessitate broad upskilling across the workforce to embrace advanced technologies, there remains a more pressing concern around closing basic digital skills gaps and allowing everyone to fully engage with work in the digital age,” the researchers wrote.

Basic computer skills are necessary in a wide variety of professions, the report noted, from software to the health sector. Industry-specific tech knowledge is growing in importance across a number of industries—“Though general computer literacy is a common employer demand, there are specific technical, digital skills that are becoming increasingly prominent within certain job categories.”

Droid work. AI skills are still in demand, though. Hiring for AI-specific positions is on the rise, part of a longer term rebound from a drop that began in 2022, the study found. Isabelle Hertanto, Info-Tech Research Group’s IT workforce development research practice lead, told CIO Dive that ensuring workers can manage the challenges of an AI-intensive IT work environment has to be a priority.

“Given AI’s growing pervasiveness throughout the business, general AI literacy skills will become essential across all roles, and employees should be trained accordingly,” Hertanto said. “Targeted, role-based or job-based training is key to realizing the true benefits of skill building within any organization.”