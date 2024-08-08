DOD appointee for cyber has long résumé, big plans

As cyberwar becomes more of a reality for US security concerns, the Department of Defense is amping up its efforts to manage the threat—and on August 1, the Senate confirmed the agency’s first cyber policy chief.

Michael Sulmeyer was confirmed after being approved out of committee by voice vote. A longtime federal defense and security director and advisor, Sulmeyer has served as director of rapid vulnerability review for the Deputy Secretary of Defense, senior director of cyber policy at the NSC, and as senior advisor to the commander, US Cyber Command. He also led the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center Cybersecurity Project.

“My overriding goal, if confirmed, would be to generate the combat power and sustained readiness in cyberspace necessary both to advance American interests and to defend them from current and future threats,” Sulmeyer told lawmakers during a July 11 Senate Armed Services hearing on his nomination.

DOD responsibilities. Sulmeyer’s role is specifically assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy, “responsible for overall supervision of DOD policy for cyber operations.” The position was established March 29, with Ashley Manning in an acting role to bridge the gap to Sulmeyer’s appointment. His duties will include implementing and developing DOD cyberspace policy, overseeing the DOD Cyberspace Operations Budget, and administrating the agency’s priorities.

During the July 11 hearing, Sulmeyer was effusively praised by committee member Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD). Sulmeyer’s role as cybersecurity advisor in particular came in for praise.

“Developing such cyber war fighters is not an easy task, but Dr. Sulmeyer has been very forward leaning in fulfilling these duties,” Rounds said. “He has proactively developed public-private partnerships with leading cybersecurity institutions, understanding that the department must leverage the many exquisite cyber institutions and resources outside of the US government in order to field the best cyber mission force we are capable of producing.”

Mature approach. For experts like Columbia University professor Erica Lonergan, the appointment shows that the government is taking the threat of cyberwarfare seriously.

“We’ve seen a lot of maturation in terms of the authorities that [Cyber Command] has been granted,” she told Defense Scoop.