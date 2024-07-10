From F1 to DOD, June in the C-suite

Halfway there—June marked the midway point for the year, and a turning point for some execs. Here’s who moved in and out of the C-suite last month.

F1 CTO races to rival ​​Andretti. The world of professional racing isn’t immune to tech-related moves—Pat Symonds just left his position as CTO of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), which runs Formula One Racing, for an executive engineering consultant position at Andretti Global, to aid in its ambitions to enter the sport. Symonds has been in Formula One racing since 1997, and has worked for FIA since 2017.

Symond’s move didn’t come without drama. In January, Formula One Management (FOM) rejected Andretti’s application. Nikolas Tombazis, single seater director of the FIA, told Planet F1 that the departure would put “a bit more of a burden” on the company.

“We were closely working on things,” Tombazis said. “And I wish him luck in his new endeavors.”

Sri Shivananda joins JPMorgan as CTO. On June 10, financial giant JPMorgan Chase announced Sri Shivananda as the company’s new CTO. The company picked Shivananda because “proven ability to drive business growth, accelerate innovation, enhance product and service quality and optimize productivity and efficiency will be invaluable as we tackle complex technological challenges in the months and years ahead,” CIO Lori Beer told staff in a memo.

Shivananda spent eight and half years at PayPal, coming to the company after 13 years at eBay. For the majority of his time at PayPal, he served as CTO.

DoD CIO steps down. After 30 years with the federal government, most recently two and a half years as Department of Defense CIO, John Sherman stepped down in June to join Texas A&M University, his alma mater, as dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service. Sherman’s federal career was marked by decades in intelligence, from the CIA to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Looking back on his work with DoD, Sherman told Signal Media that he’s proud of what the office has accomplished.

“We set up the workforce innovation directorate, we put out a strategy and implementation plan, and are really working with entities like the Office of the National Cyber Director and others on changing how we think about cyber and digital [technology] talent,” Sherman said.

Des Moines names former head of Missouri tech city CIO. Just when he thought he was out, they pulled him back in. Thirteen months after leaving his role as CIO for the state of Missouri, Jeffrey Wann reentered the public sector—this time as CIO for Des Moines, Iowa.

Swann was CIO of Missouri for three and a half years after a more than 30-year career spent primarily in the private sector. His previous public sector experiences included a two-year stint at the IRS and eight years as CTO of the Federal Reserve in St. Louis.