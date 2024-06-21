Swiss semiconductor startup raises more than $11m for computing market expansion

Synthara, a semiconductor startup in Zurich, Switzerland, has raised $11.4 million to “expand the embedded computing market and enable AI applications,” according to a news release from the company.

Founded by Manu Nair and Alessandro Aimar in 2019, Synthara enables “embedded systems and devices such as wearables, robots, and smart sensors to be 100x more efficient and faster,” Nair told IT Brew in an email.

Big plans. The funding will support the startup as it introduces its product, ComputeRAM, “to embedded computing applications.” The SRAM memory replacement allows “general-purpose embedded chips to address a wide variety of AI-rich applications,” the release explained. This in turn cuts down cost and time to market while “creating new opportunities for chipmakers and device makers.”

Vsquared Ventures led the round—which was also funded by existing investors as well as Deeptech Labs, Hermann Hauser’s Onsight Ventures, and OTB Ventures.

Oh, chip. IT Brew has previously reported on the ongoing US-China chip war, in which China has called on its tech companies to lean away from US-made tech and foreign chips—opting for homegrown options amidst geopolitical tensions and US export controls.

“We intend to work with specific early adopters this year,” Nair told IT Brew. When asked specifically about the chip war, he said that though Synthara primarily sees itself as a Swiss and European entity, it’s “open to working with companies worldwide within the boundaries of geopolitical constraints.”