Amazon could be expanding cloud services in Europe

Amazon is reportedly eyeing an investment in Italy as it looks to expand its data center operations and expand cloud services in Europe, according to Reuters. One source told Reuters that AWS is considering “expanding its current site in Milan or building a new one.”

Talking numbers. AWS announced a $2.2 billion (€2 billion) investment in the country in 2020; the planned investment will contribute more than $4 billion (€3.7 billion) to Italy’s GDP by 2029, according to an AWS economic impact study.

AWS launched its first infrastructure in Italy in 2012, opening a CloudFront edge location in Milan. The center helps customers offer “low latency content to end users in the country using applications hosted at one of our global AWS Regions,” the study stated. The company also has a presence in other cities in Italy: AWS boasts five edge locations in Palermo, Rome, and Milan.

Amazon declined to comment on its potential new investment in Italy.