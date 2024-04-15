MGM CTO, others move in and out of C-suite in March

March was another month of comings and goings in tech industry C-suites, as hotels gambled on new blood, game makers pressed play, and AI leadership shifted.

Let’s get into it.

Four Seasons bets former MGM CTO Sudhakar Veluru is the right fit

Luxury hotel chain the Four Seasons hired Sudhakar Veluru as EVP and CTO on March 25. He will lead “Four Seasons’ digital-first future,” according to his new bio, and he and his team will be “focused on building and enhancing the critical IT capabilities” at the company.

Veluru was CTO of MGM Resorts for two and a half years, a tenure that included a cyber attack in September 2023 that cost the company roughly $100 million. Before MGM, Veluru worked for seven years at Disney Experiences as SVP of guest experience technology product platforms and VP of technology. His executive experience also included stints at Dignity Health Medical Foundation and American Express.

New CTO Eric Bowman intends to crush it at King

Good news, NYPD subway officers—the company behind Candy Crush has a new CTO. Eric Bowman, most recently CTO at map and locations services company TomTom, joined game maker King on March 27. Bowman has 30 years of experience in tech, including more than four years in tech supervisory positions at German retailer Zalando.

Bowman will focus on “creating and aligning King’s technology strategy across the business” with “a multi-disciplinary technology team, including King’s AI group,” the company said.

DHS CISO Ken Bible closes the book on a public career

After decades in the public sector, Department of Homeland Security CISO Ken Bible retired on March 29. Bible, who had served as DHS CISO since January 2021, has been in public service since 1985, when he was a nuclear engineer in the Charleston Naval Shipyard. Before joining DHS, he was Deputy CIO for the Marine Corps for nearly six years.

In a retirement announcement on LinkedIn, Bible said it was a “bittersweet milestone filled with excitement and anticipation.”

Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque abruptly resigns

A tumultuous tenure at the top of British company Stability AI came to an abrupt halt on March 22, when CEO Emad Mostaque announced he was stepping down. Mostaque said in a post on X that he was making the decision based on his worry about the “concentration of power in AI” and his desire to fix the problem.

Best known for the AI image generator Stable Diffusion, Stability’s future is in doubt with Mostaque’s departure.